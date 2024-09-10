On the Site:
Boater goes missing, body later found in Colorado River at Grand Canyon

Sep 10, 2024, 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm

Nankoweap river mile 52.8, downstream view from River Right. (NPS)...

Nankoweap river mile 52.8, downstream view from River Right. (NPS)

(NPS)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TUSAYAN, ARIZ. — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say the body of a missing boater was found Tuesday.

According to a National Park Service news release, park officials were notified of a missing boater on Monday night around 9:15 p.m. The release states the boater went missing in the area of Lower Nankoweap Camp along the Colorado River at river mile 53.5.

With the use of a helicopter, park rangers were able to locate the body in the Colorado River near river mile 63.5.

Park rangers believe the victim is a 71-year-old male. However, no other information was available.

The NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into how the male disappeared.

 

