Boater goes missing, body later found in Colorado River at Grand Canyon

TUSAYAN, ARIZ. — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say the body of a missing boater was found Tuesday.

According to a National Park Service news release, park officials were notified of a missing boater on Monday night around 9:15 p.m. The release states the boater went missing in the area of Lower Nankoweap Camp along the Colorado River at river mile 53.5.

With the use of a helicopter, park rangers were able to locate the body in the Colorado River near river mile 63.5.

Park rangers believe the victim is a 71-year-old male. However, no other information was available.

The NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into how the male disappeared.