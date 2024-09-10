Boater goes missing, body later found in Colorado River at Grand Canyon
Sep 10, 2024, 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm
(NPS)
TUSAYAN, ARIZ. — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say the body of a missing boater was found Tuesday.
According to a National Park Service news release, park officials were notified of a missing boater on Monday night around 9:15 p.m. The release states the boater went missing in the area of Lower Nankoweap Camp along the Colorado River at river mile 53.5.
With the use of a helicopter, park rangers were able to locate the body in the Colorado River near river mile 63.5.
Park rangers believe the victim is a 71-year-old male. However, no other information was available.
The NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into how the male disappeared.