On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Wyoming Presser

Sep 10, 2024, 3:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football kicked off week three of the 2024 season with a virtual press conference from head coach Kalani Sitake.

The ninth-year head coach spoke for 18 minutes with the media as his team gets set for another non-conference road trip. This weekend, it’s an old WAC and Mountain West rival, the Wyoming Cowboys.

Here are five key things we learned from Sitake’s press conference.

LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are “doubtful” against Wyoming

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati, BYU’s top running backs, are “doubtful” for Saturday against the Pokes.

“That’s the way it’s looking. The good news is that no one is out for the year. But it might take some time to get some of those guys back,” Sitake said. “Hopefully, we can see what happens in the next 24 hours. If they are going to be available this week or not.”

Pokaiaua Haunga is in the mix at running back

KSL Sports asked Kalani Sitake if freshman Pokaiaua Haunga would factor into the conversation at running back with Martin and Ropati as both “doubtful.”

Haunga is a true freshman returned missionary and was a high school standout at Timpview High.

Despite not being listed on the depth chart, Haunga is going to be an option in the backfield for BYU’s running back unit this week.

“With Pokai, the question is whether or not to redshirt people. I think right now, I’m not worried about that,” Sitake said. “He’s going to be full-go and he’s going to play. And we’ll just move on with that.”

“Hopeful” to get BYU CB Mory Bamba back this week against Wyoming

On a positive injury note, optimism is growing that BYU will have Mory Bamba back this week from an injury. Bamba has been out with a boot on his foot.

During fall camp, Bamba took first-team reps while Marque Collins worked his way back from an ACL injury he suffered last season.

BYU football gearing up for a hostile environment at Wyoming

This Saturday will be BYU’s first visit to War Memorial Stadium since 2009. It’s a place that does not love the Cougars.

Despite starting the season 0-2, Wyoming is expecting a sell-out this weekend against BYU. After Utah and Utah State, Wyoming is the most-played opponent in BYU’s history. Sitake isn’t worried about the history but is looking forward to the opportunity.

“These kids don’t know anything about the rivalry. I guess some of these guys have played in this game against Wyoming [two years ago], but they don’t understand the old conference and all of that stuff. A majority of these guys came here because they wanted to play in the Big 12 and this is another to play this game.

“We know that it’s going to be a hostile environment. It wasn’t a kind one last week either, but that’s college football.”

Plans for Ryner Swanson

Sitake was asked if he’s planning to redshirt Ryner Swanson this season. After this season, the former four-star prospect plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

During the win over SMU, Swanson had one catch for 10 yards.

“He’s a major weapon,” Sitake said.

The ninth-year head coach added that he’s not thinking about a redshirt for Swanson early in the season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Program Receives Commitment From Lehi Pioneers QB Jett Niu

Lehi Pioneers senior quarterback Jett Niu will join the Big 12's Oklahoma State Cowboys following a recent visit to the Stillwater, Oklahoma-based program.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Which Jazz Player Has The Highest Potential?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at which player already on the roster has the highest overall potential.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Clayton Keller Spotted with “A” On New Sweater

Just under a month before the Utah Hockey Club's Inaugural season begins on October 8, franchise star and forward Clayton Keller was spotted at the NHL Player Media Day Event with an "A" on his sweater.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fundraiser For Late Matthew Gaudreau’s Family Nears One Million Dollars

Nearly two weeks after the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the hockey community has rallied together with overwhelming support to raise nearly a million dollars for Matthew's wife Madeline and their soon to be born child on GoFundMe.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 4 Recap

Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Springville Red Devils @ Timpview Thunderbirds

The Springville Red Devils (3-1) play the Timpview Thunderbirds (1-2) at the recently renovated Thunderbird Field on Friday, September 13. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Wyoming Presser