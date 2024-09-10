Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Wyoming Presser

PROVO, Utah – BYU football kicked off week three of the 2024 season with a virtual press conference from head coach Kalani Sitake.

The ninth-year head coach spoke for 18 minutes with the media as his team gets set for another non-conference road trip. This weekend, it’s an old WAC and Mountain West rival, the Wyoming Cowboys.

Here are five key things we learned from Sitake’s press conference.

LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are “doubtful” against Wyoming

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati, BYU’s top running backs, are “doubtful” for Saturday against the Pokes.

“That’s the way it’s looking. The good news is that no one is out for the year. But it might take some time to get some of those guys back,” Sitake said. “Hopefully, we can see what happens in the next 24 hours. If they are going to be available this week or not.”

Pokaiaua Haunga is in the mix at running back

KSL Sports asked Kalani Sitake if freshman Pokaiaua Haunga would factor into the conversation at running back with Martin and Ropati as both “doubtful.”

Haunga is a true freshman returned missionary and was a high school standout at Timpview High.

Despite not being listed on the depth chart, Haunga is going to be an option in the backfield for BYU’s running back unit this week.

“With Pokai, the question is whether or not to redshirt people. I think right now, I’m not worried about that,” Sitake said. “He’s going to be full-go and he’s going to play. And we’ll just move on with that.”

“Hopeful” to get BYU CB Mory Bamba back this week against Wyoming

On a positive injury note, optimism is growing that BYU will have Mory Bamba back this week from an injury. Bamba has been out with a boot on his foot.

#BYU said he’s “hopeful” that CB Mory Bamba will return this week. Bamba has missed the first two games due to injury.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2024

During fall camp, Bamba took first-team reps while Marque Collins worked his way back from an ACL injury he suffered last season.

BYU football gearing up for a hostile environment at Wyoming

This Saturday will be BYU’s first visit to War Memorial Stadium since 2009. It’s a place that does not love the Cougars.

Despite starting the season 0-2, Wyoming is expecting a sell-out this weekend against BYU. After Utah and Utah State, Wyoming is the most-played opponent in BYU’s history. Sitake isn’t worried about the history but is looking forward to the opportunity.

“These kids don’t know anything about the rivalry. I guess some of these guys have played in this game against Wyoming [two years ago], but they don’t understand the old conference and all of that stuff. A majority of these guys came here because they wanted to play in the Big 12 and this is another to play this game.

“We know that it’s going to be a hostile environment. It wasn’t a kind one last week either, but that’s college football.”

Plans for Ryner Swanson

Sitake was asked if he’s planning to redshirt Ryner Swanson this season. After this season, the former four-star prospect plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

#BYU freshman TE Ryner Swanson (@ryner_swanson) announced that he received his mission call. He will leave next year to serve a mission in Kenya Nairobi Africa for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/EduLj03MpW — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 4, 2024

During the win over SMU, Swanson had one catch for 10 yards.

“He’s a major weapon,” Sitake said.

The ninth-year head coach added that he’s not thinking about a redshirt for Swanson early in the season.

