Utah girl, 10, hit and critically injured in school crosswalk

SALT LAKE CITY — A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on her way to school.

Mitch Gwilliam with the North Salt Lake Police Department said that the girl was hit while crossing Center Street at approximately 350 East in North Salt Lake.

“Right now it does not appear there was any braking prior to the impact,” Gwilliam said.

Gwilliam also confirmed that the victim was using a crosswalk in order to get to school, and said no other children were involved in the crash.

This is a breaking story, and may be updated.