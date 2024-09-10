On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club’s Clayton Keller Spotted with “A” On New Sweater

Sep 10, 2024, 3:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Just under a month before the Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural season begins on October 8, franchise star and forward Clayton Keller was spotted at the NHL Player Media Day Event with an “A” on his sweater.

NHL Alternate Captain

Every season, NHL squads generally pick several leaders to represent the team during games. While most teams usually have a specific captain who wears a “C” on their sweater, they are usually accompanied by several alternate captains who rep an “A”. These individuals are allowed to speak to the officials about certain calls and generally participate in certain ceremonial puck drops.

As for the former Arizona Coyotes, the organization hasn’t named a clear captain since the 2020-21 season. However, they have named several alternate captains, including Keller who has repped the “A” since partway through the 2021-22 campaign.

Will Clayton Keller Continue to be an Alternate Captain for Utah?

Before fans make the assumption that Keller will continue to serve as an alternate captain, the team has yet to specify their leadership plans for this season. There is a very real chance that this is simply a continuation of his role from previous seasons and that the team has yet to internally make a decision for this new era of Utah hockey.

As the face of the franchise and one of the most tenured players, Keller is a clear frontrunner to wear the “C” if the club names a captain this season.

Who Should Be Utah Hockey Club’s First Captain?

If the club does name a captain, it will likely be in the next few weeks.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Keller’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

