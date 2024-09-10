On the Site:
Big 12 Program Receives Commitment From Lehi Pioneers QB Jett Niu

Sep 10, 2024, 3:56 PM

LEHI, Utah – Lehi Pioneers senior quarterback Jett Niu will join the Big 12’s Oklahoma State Cowboys following a recent visit to the Stillwater, Oklahoma-based program.

Niu’s commitment to Oklahoma State nullifies a previous commitment to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

“After Prayerful and careful consideration, I have decided to de-commit from App State,” Niu wrote on social media. “This choice comes after a lot of reflection, and it’s not one I take lightly. I am grateful for the opportunity to have been recruited by App State and know they have a great program and culture.”

RELATED: Jett Niu Leads Pioneers Over Bingham Miners

“This was not an easy decision, as I have greatly valued my time with the coaches and the relationships I’ve built. I believe it is the best decision for my personal growth and future endeavors. I sincerely appreciate the support and opportunity. I wish everyone continued success at App State.”

After completing 30-of-37 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns in mop-up time behind Jackson Brousseau and the 5A state champion Pioneers, Niu took the program’s reigns in 2023 as the school explored new challenges at the 6A level for the first time.

The 6’2, 185-pound signal-caller threw for 2,812 yards and 31 TDs as a junior while leading the Pioneers to the 6A state semifinals and a 10-3 record. Niu became 247Sports.com’s No. 15 player in Utah and the No. 78 QB nationwide while receiving a three-star distinction.

Niu has thrown for 701 yards and eight touchdowns for an undefeated Lehi team this season. The Pioneers are averaging 35.6 points per game this season despite Niu completing only 55.3 percent of his passes.

