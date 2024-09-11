Utah regulators warn all car dealers they’ll enforce state law against deceptive acts

SALT LAKE CITY — All call dealers in Utah are on notice.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently sent a letter to every dealer in the state saying it will “investigate” and “enforce” state law requiring car buyers to be treated without “deceptive acts and practices.” Division director Katie Hass says they’ve received a wave of complaints from consumers saying they felt cheated while buying a car.

“We’re seeing from different dealerships, similar complaints by the consumers,” Hass said.

She says those complaints largely fall under the category of bait-and-switch tactics. For example: Advertising a car at a price you can’t actually get because it doesn’t reflect all the required add-ons. Or, representing a car as a certain model when it is not. Or dealers straight up saying they have a vehicle available for sale on the lot when it’s simply not true.

Rather than cite each dealer, the letter aims to make sure everyone understands the rules and follows them going forward.

“This is part of our efforts as consumer protection to alert them to changes that we think are necessary in that marketplace to create a level playing field,” Hass said.

Hass says the industry is “unilaterally making changes in response to the letter.”

If you feel you’ve been treated unfairly by a car dealer, you can file a complaint with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection. Also consider filing a report with Utah’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.