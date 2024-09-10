On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah’s 2024 debate for governor features three candidates

Sep 10, 2024, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:47 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – While all eyes are on Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Utah will hold a debate of its own on Wednesday for its highest office, governor.

Three candidates will take the Utah Debate Commission stage – Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, Democrat Rep. Brian King, and Libertarian Robert Latham. Jason Perry, the Director of Hinckley Institute of Politics, will moderate the debate.

“There will be a broad range of ideas coming out in this debate tomorrow night,” Perry said. “These are three candidates with very distinct positions that they will make well known; I think for the people of Utah who are watching it, they will watch this debate, and they will have a pretty good idea who they’re aligned with.”

Utah Debate Commission releases governor polling data, debate schedules

All the questions and topics have to remain anonymous, so Perry couldn’t elaborate on any topics he plans to discuss, but he urged Utahns to watch.

“This is a very important position for the state of Utah,” he said “The policy direction, the group that stands for the execution of the laws, which are under fire substantially here these days.”

Utah’s other branch of government, the Utah Legislature, has recently come under fire for calling an emergency special session to overturn a Utah Supreme Court ruling on initiatives by proposing a constitutional amendment to voters. And the fate of whether Amendment D even makes it on the ballot is likely to be decided by the courts hours before the debate starts.

The top two legislative leaders decided by the courts

“So this is an important race to watch,” Perry said.

Director of the Walker Institute of Politics at Weber State, Leah Murray said one of the state’s top issues though, according to recent polling, is housing affordability.

“The question is probably all three of those candidates; they all probably think it’s a problem, and hopefully, there’s some daylight between them and how you solve the problem,” she said.

Murray said that debates in general are still very important for voters because they’re oftentimes the only way voters get to hear directly from candidates, in a live format, without political spin of campaign mailers or communications.

“This is the moment where you are going to see live in real time these humans answer questions about important issues of the day,” she said.

Walker, who teaches Political Science at Weber State, said that while voters should be looking for policy answers, they will also have a chance to see how the candidates answer questions or respond to jabs in that live setting.

“Those kind of nonpolicy human variables, you get a lot of information in a debate And I think the debates, the best place to get that information,” Walker said.

Murray also hopes Utahns, and anyone who also watches Tuesday’s Presidential Debate, will get as much context about policies as they can.

“I am always concerned if I only get the kind of like the derivative. So, if I watch TikTok tomorrow to see what people say, you’re only getting snippets, right?” Murray said, “I think it’s a good idea (to) grab some popcorn, eat some pizza, sit down and watch this like you’re watching a sporting event because this is the best politics has to offer.”

The governor debate starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. on KSL TV.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Firefighters on scene at a structure fire in downtown, just west of Capitol Hill. (Michael Houck, K...

Alexander Campbell

Structure fire breaks out near Capitol Hill neighborhood

Units from Salt Lake City fire are responding to a large fire near 450 W 500 South in downtown Salt Lake City.

58 minutes ago

When people call 988, they're directed to a crisis worker specialized in helping them. (Emma Benson...

Emma Benson

Answering crisis calls: what it’s like to be on the other end of the 988 line

When you call 988, you are connected with a trained mental health expert. Utah has around 100 crisis line workers. Riano is one of them.

3 hours ago

A search is underway in Summit County for a man in his late 20s who hasn’t been heard from since ...

Shara Park

Search underway for missing man in Summit County

A search is underway in Summit County for a man in his late 20s who hasn’t been heard from since last Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Members of the Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir...

Daniel Woodruff

Performers reflect on Tabernacle Choir’s collaboration with glee clubs ahead of final concert

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing for its final concert on tour in the southeastern United States.

3 hours ago

FILE — police lights...

Alexander Campbell

Utah girl, 10, hit and critically injured in school crosswalk

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on her way to school.

5 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Brian Carlson

Salt Lake police program seeks to counteract gang recruits as young as 10

A police program in Salt Lake City is trying to turn the tide of kids joining gangs at a younger and younger age.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah’s 2024 debate for governor features three candidates