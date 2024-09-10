Missing man found after search in Summit County

OAKLEY, Summit County – A missing man was found Tuesday night, after a search ensued in Summit County.

The man, identified as Peter “Ben” Wollschleger by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was found and in good health, after he was reportedly spotted at a gas station in Kamas. One of the Search and Rescue members was getting fuel and recognized him, according to Sgt. Skyler Talbot.

Search and Rescue mission

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was first notified that Wollschleger was missing on Monday morning around 11:15 a.m. He hadn’t been heard from since last Wednesday.

His vehicle had been located at his family’s property in Holiday Park, which is about 20 miles east of Oakley on Weber County Road. When deputies searched the property there were no signs of him.

“We’ve got search and rescue as well as our mounted patrol, and we’re being assisted by the Department of Public Safety with their helicopter,” said Sgt. Skyler Talbot with SCSO. “Right now, it’s pretty early in the search, we’re still trying to determine which direction this individual may have gone.”

Talbot said Wollschleger has a history of going on long hikes that could last several days, but that he typically conveys his plans with family or friends. In this case, no plans were shared, as far as law enforcement is aware.

Working with family

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out, work with family to determine is this more of an overdue hiking situation where this person could be just fine and, you know, just out enjoying the outdoors, or is this more of an emergent situation where the individual was, you know, supposed to be back several days ago and is maybe lost somewhere?” Talbot said. “So right now, we’re just piecing together the facts, working with the family, trying to again determine which direction we need to go from here.”

DPS helicopter helping in the search for missing man in Summit County. The man’s vehicle was found at his family’s property off Weber Canyon Road but he hasn’t been seen in several days. (Credit: @SummitCountySO) pic.twitter.com/pDbENToQPJ — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) September 11, 2024

On Tuesday, there were about 20 people from the Summit County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team searching the area, several residents have also joined the search on ATV.

“At this point, we are not asking for any additional volunteers. We’ve got our search and rescue up here coordinating this. Should it get to that point (where more assistance is needed) we certainly will address the media and ask for that or make that call for help,” Talbot said.

Deputies asked anyone who may have trail cams in the area to check the video and see if there was anything that might help them find this missing man.