On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Missing man found after search in Summit County

Sep 10, 2024, 5:48 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

OAKLEY, Summit County – A missing man was found Tuesday night, after a search ensued in Summit County.

The man, identified as Peter “Ben” Wollschleger by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was found and in good health, after he was reportedly spotted at a gas station in Kamas. One of the Search and Rescue members was getting fuel and recognized him, according to Sgt. Skyler Talbot.

Search and Rescue mission

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was first notified that Wollschleger was missing on Monday morning around 11:15 a.m. He hadn’t been heard from since last Wednesday.

His vehicle had been located at his family’s property in Holiday Park, which is about 20 miles east of Oakley on Weber County Road. When deputies searched the property there were no signs of him.

“We’ve got search and rescue as well as our mounted patrol, and we’re being assisted by the Department of Public Safety with their helicopter,” said Sgt. Skyler Talbot with SCSO. “Right now, it’s pretty early in the search, we’re still trying to determine which direction this individual may have gone.”

Talbot said Wollschleger has a history of going on long hikes that could last several days, but that he typically conveys his plans with family or friends. In this case, no plans were shared, as far as law enforcement is aware.

(Shara Park, KSL TV) (Shara Park, KSL TV)

Working with family

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out, work with family to determine is this more of an overdue hiking situation where this person could be just fine and, you know, just out enjoying the outdoors, or is this more of an emergent situation where the individual was, you know, supposed to be back several days ago and is maybe lost somewhere?” Talbot said. “So right now, we’re just piecing together the facts, working with the family, trying to again determine which direction we need to go from here.”

On Tuesday, there were about 20 people from the Summit County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team searching the area, several residents have also joined the search on ATV.

“At this point, we are not asking for any additional volunteers. We’ve got our search and rescue up here coordinating this. Should it get to that point (where more assistance is needed) we certainly will address the media and ask for that or make that call for help,” Talbot said.

Deputies asked anyone who may have trail cams in the area to check the video and see if there was anything that might help them find this missing man.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Firefighters on scene at a structure fire in downtown, just west of Capitol Hill. (Michael Houck, K...

Alexander Campbell and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Structure fire breaks out near Capitol Hill neighborhood

Units from Salt Lake City fire are responding to a large fire near 450 W 500 North in downtown Salt Lake City.

3 hours ago

When people call 988, they're directed to a crisis worker specialized in helping them. (Emma Benson...

Emma Benson

Answering crisis calls: what it’s like to be on the other end of the 988 line

When you call 988, you are connected with a trained mental health expert. Utah has around 100 crisis line workers. Riano is one of them.

5 hours ago

Members of the Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir...

Daniel Woodruff

Performers reflect on Tabernacle Choir’s collaboration with glee clubs ahead of final concert

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing for its final concert on tour in the southeastern United States.

5 hours ago

A combination image featuring the 2024 Utah governor candidates that will debate on Sept. 11, 2024....

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s 2024 debate for governor features three candidates

While all eyes are on Tuesday night's presidential debate, Utah will hold a debate of its own on Wednesday for its highest office, governor.

5 hours ago

FILE — police lights...

Alexander Campbell and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Utah girl, 10, hit and critically injured in school crosswalk

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on her way to school.

6 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Brian Carlson

Salt Lake police program seeks to counteract gang recruits as young as 10

A police program in Salt Lake City is trying to turn the tide of kids joining gangs at a younger and younger age.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Missing man found after search in Summit County