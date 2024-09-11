Structure fire breaks out near Capitol Hill neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department is responding to a large fire near 450 W. 500 North in downtown Salt Lake City.

SLCFD’s Division Chief Bob Silverthorne confirmed that firefighters were dispatched to a second-alarm fire, with 12 engines assigned, totaling 48 firefighters at the DyChem building.

The fire began as a single-alarm callout, but it was quickly upgraded to a second alarm due to the fire size and the presence of potentially dangerous chemicals in the building.

Silverthorne also said that units on the scene are working to get inside the building still to access the “heart of the fire.”

No evacuations are underway, and no structures are threatened beyond the burning building.

Silverthorne reported no civilian injuries but noted that one firefighter was being evaluated for injuries sustained during the operation.

Smoke could be seen streaming out from the building as first responders fought to extinguish the blaze.

No cause was given for the fire, and Silverthorne noted that firefighters are still working on controlling the scene.

This story is breaking, and may be updated as more info becomes available.