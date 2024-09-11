1 dead, 1 seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in Tooele County

VERNON, Tooele County — One man is dead and another is in serious condition after an ATV rollover near the Vernon Reservoir Tuesday night, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Tooele County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the ATV had crashed at approximately 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The two men had been riding on a dirt road next to the reservoir when it rolled.

A 53-year-old man was ejected from the ATV as it rolled, the sheriff’s office said. When the vehicle came to a stop, it landed on top of him.

The other man, 65, was able to climb out after the crash and flag down help. The sheriff’s office did not say which man was driving.

When deputies and medics arrived, the 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken in an ambulance to the hospital. There was not update on his condition as of Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the rollover is being investigated.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.