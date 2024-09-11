West Haven killings spotlight issues Latinos face in addressing mental health concerns

WEST HAVEN — What exactly prompted a young mother to kill her three children and then turn the gun she used on herself remains a mystery.

Weber County officials continue to investigate, but family members have hinted that mental health issues may have been a factor. Sometime the evening of Sept. 1 or the morning of Sept. 2, Weber County sheriff’s officials say, Maribel Ibarra shot and killed her three kids, ages 4, 2 and 1, and then herself. Their bodies were discovered the evening of Sept. 3 in the rear cargo area of a vehicle in the driveway of the home Ibarra and her kids shared with other family members.

“Like many people around the world, unfortunately Maribel Ibarra was overwhelmed by the hopelessness in which people with depression are immersed, which led her to take actions that we deeply regret,” reads a GoFundMe post* created by supporters to help surviving family members. “Her friends and family did not know she was struggling and would do anything to turn back time and intervene if they had only seen a sign.”

While officials say they are still trying to understand the tragic turn of events, statements from supporters and others indicating Ibarra may have been experiencing depression or hopelessness point to the particularities Latinos face in contending with mental health issues.

To be sure, mental health issues impact all segments of society, but a 2022 federal report found that Hispanic people were less likely to get help in addressing mental health concerns than the overall population or their white, multiracial or Black counterparts.

Ibarra’s parents are originally from the Mexican state of Michoacan, according to her brother Angel Ibarra, though she was born in Utah.

According to the December 2022 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 36.1% of Latinos with any sort of mental health issue accessed assistance in 2021. That compares to 47.2% for the overall population, 52.4% for non-Hispanic whites, 52.2% for the multiracial population and 39.4% for Blacks. Just 25.4% of Asians experiencing mental illness received help.

Similarly, Amanda Martinez, operations director for Latino Behavioral Health Services, said at least a pair of factors figure in reduced access to mental health care or tempered willingness to seek help among Latinos. Her organization, based in South Salt Lake, focuses on raising awareness among Utah Latinos about mental illness and substance use disorders and assisting those who need help.

First, there are fewer mental health service providers in Utah who either speak Spanish or are familiar with the cultural nuances of the Latino community, resulting in a smaller pool of professionals providing help. “So that causes a barrier because there’s less access to linguistic and culturally responsive services,” said Martinez.

Next, as with most segments of society, there can be a stigma among Latinos in seeking help to address mental health issues. Martinez can’t say how it compares to other communities, “but we do see a lot of stigma in the Latino community toward mental health. … It’s sort of a taboo subject to talk about,” she said.

More generally, the Latino Behavioral Health Services website noted other stressors that impact the Latino community, including trauma brought on by the “difficult circumstances of immigration” and a sense of isolation “from the dominant culture.” The organization also noted higher poverty among Latinos compared to the state as a whole.

“As a marginalized population, Latinos bear more risk factors for mental and physical health than the general population,” the website reads.

‘I wish she would have told us’

Martinez isn’t familiar with the details of the West Haven case and spoke generally about mental health issues as they pertain to the Latino community. Outreach, though, is a big focus of Latino Behavioral Health Services, thereby putting the mental health issue in the public sphere, encouraging public conversation about it and destigmatizing it.

“I wish she would have spoke up,” Angel Ibarra told KSL, alluding to his sister’s apparent reticence in expressing her feelings. “I wish she would have told us what she was battling with. She didn’t show any signs … obviously, you don’t show any signs ’til it’s too late.”

Latino Behavioral Health Services reps attend community events and have representation in two Ogden schools with heavy Latino populations, Ogden High School and Mound Fort Junior High, among many other things. Significantly, they also tap the power of “peer support” networks, teaming those seeking help with others who have faced similar problems.

“If they see that their peers are going through the same thing, it’s much less taboo,” Martinez said. “It normalizes it, in a way, and they are able to find support.”

The message on the GoFundMe page focused on Maribel Ibarra and her three kids — Jordan, 4; Yaitza, 2; and Alitzel, 1 — notes that mental illness can be easy to mask, but counsels reaching out instead. “If you or a loved one are suffering, please seek help. You are not alone; don’t hide your pain,” it reads.

At the same time, Martinez offered a message of hope for those suffering from mental health issues.

“Recovery is hard, it’s difficult, but it’s possible to get to,” she said. “We see people time and time again reaching recovery and maintaining it.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.