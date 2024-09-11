On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Signs Kailer Yamamoto To Professional Tryout

Sep 11, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the NHL season drawing near and the Utah Hockey Club’s training camp right around the corner, the organization has extended a PTO (professional tryout offer) to right winger and former Edmonton Oilers draft selection Kailer Yamamoto.

Kailer Yamamoto

Yamamoto is a 25-year-old wing from Spokane, WA. After being selected No. 22 Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto spent seven seasons with the organization.

Following a few years of development with the AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors, his most impressive season with Edmonton was during the 2021-22 campaign where he recorded 20 goals and 21 assists in 81 appearances.

More recently, Yamamoto spent last year with the Seattle Kraken where he registered 16 points in 59 appearances. Yamamoto then became an unrestricted free agent following the end of last season.

Yamamoto’s Skillset

Despite being a bit smaller in size, Yamamoto is best known for his speed, quick hands and an impressive hockey IQ. He’s also known to be elusive at times and can quickly work his way to the net with an arsenal of dekes.

Yamamoto will join the Utah Hockey Club during training camp where he’ll attempt to earn a standard contract with the team. Training camp is anticipated to begin towards the beginning of next week.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first regular season game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

