Baltimore Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Upset With Kansas City Chiefs Medical Staff

SALT LAKE CITY—After fracturing the orbital bone in his face during the NFL season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy questions whether the Chiefs’ medical staff showed professionalism in handling the second-half injury.

Van Noy discussed the frustrating experience on his McCoy & Van Noy Podcast on Tuesday, September 10.

“I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation,” Van Noy said.

The Chiefs received several low grades from players in the 2024 NFLPA report card, including ‘Fs’ in the locker room and with training staff. NFL home teams often provide doctors and medical staff to visiting teams during games to assist with serious injuries.

#Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy, who suffered a fractured orbital bone on Thursday night, opens up about his experience with the Chiefs training staff: “They took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which to me, is unacceptable. … As a player, people have… pic.twitter.com/jGQudappG3 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) September 10, 2024

“I was supposed to see an ophthalmologist (eye care specialist), but they took an entire quarter to get down to me in the locker room. Which to me is unacceptable.”

“As a player, people expect you to be professional and handle business in a timely manner. I wanted that from them, but I felt like I didn’t get it.”

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach, and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, five sacks, and forced one fumble during the regular season. Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup in the Rams playoff game.

After one year in Los Angeles, Van Noy joined the Ravens.

Van Noy entered 2024 with 500 total tackles, 42.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, one touchdown, and 33 pass breakups. He’s played in 142 games in his career.

