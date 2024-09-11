On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Tabernacle Choir performs at Georgia State Capitol at 9/11 ceremony

Sep 11, 2024, 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:16 pm

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Cap...

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

ATLANTA The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11.

The Utah-based choir is in Georgia as part of its “Hope” tour of the southeastern United States. Their visit Wednesday morning to the Capitol came at the invitation of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

The choir was part of a brief ceremony marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Led by music director Mack Wilberg, they sang three songs – The Star-Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful, and God Bless America.

Their performance – which rang powerfully and majestically through the Capitol – brought the audience to their feet and left some people wiping their eyes.

“It was stunning,” said L. Whitney Clayton, a member of the Tabernacle Choir presidency, following the performance.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the Tabernacle Choir is made up of “heavenly, incredible voices.” during a ceremony  commemorating 9/11 at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Paying tribute

In his remarks, Kemp said the choir was made up of “heavenly, incredible voices.” Kemp paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 as well as those who were killed and injured last week in a school shooting in Winder, Georgia, which is about an hour away from Atlanta.

“Just as we did in the days following the September 11th attacks, we are all coming together to pray for the families and friends and those touched by this tragedy,” Kemp said. “We are gathering around them and their community to lift them up as they endure in this painful time.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) L. Whitney Clayton, a member of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square presidency. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) Mack Wilberg conducts the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during a ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square was honored earlier this year by the Georgia State Senate for its long history of broadcasting Music and the Spoken Word, and for its collaboration with glee clubs at Morehouse College and Spelman College in Atlanta.

Those groups performed together Monday evening, and they will put on a final concert Wednesday evening at State Farm Arena in Atlanta before the Tabernacle Choir heads back to Salt Lake City.

“We’re taking the message of hope in Jesus Christ across the world,” Clayton told KSL TV. “Hope can be found if we know where to look for it, and we believe the choir’s message of hope in Jesus Christ does that.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Members of the Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir...

Daniel Woodruff

Performers reflect on Tabernacle Choir’s collaboration with glee clubs ahead of final concert

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing for its final concert on tour in the southeastern United States.

22 hours ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared the stage with two historically Black colleges in Atla...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Indescribable’: Tabernacle Choir performs with African American glee clubs in Georgia

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared the stage Monday evening with two historically Black colleges in Atlanta.

2 days ago

A cake sits on the counter in front of a group of women who make cards to celebrate President Neslo...

Dan Rascon

Women gather at South Jordan home for day of service on President Nelson’s birthday

A group of women in Salt Lake County gathered to celebrate President Russell M. Nelson’s birthday by having a day of service.

2 days ago

President Russell M. Nelson (middle) presents a 30-year collection of his medical journals to the U...

Carole Mikita

Church leaders share experiences working with President Russell M. Nelson

Colleagues and friends of President Russell M. Nelson share their unique perspectives on his personality and his nearly seven years as the prophet.

2 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is in Atlanta for a series of concerts this week with Morehou...

Daniel Woodruff

Choir members on tour in Georgia note President Nelson’s role in Morehouse, Spelman collaboration

President Russell M. Nelson’s 100th birthday comes as the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is in Georgia, teaming up with two historically Black colleges for a series of special concerts this week.

2 days ago

President Russell M. Nelson greets young people outside the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple in 2018. (C...

KSL TV

President Nelson’s impact in medical field is still felt as he celebrates 100th birthday

Even as President Russell M. Nelson celebrates his 100th birthday Monday, education has always been important to him. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Tabernacle Choir performs at Georgia State Capitol at 9/11 ceremony