Big 12 Power Rankings: Where BYU, Utah Rank Entering Week Three

Big 12 Power Rankings 2024 Season: Week 3

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week three slate.

1. Utah (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Utah 23, Baylor 12

This week: at Utah State | 2:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Utah crushed Baylor in a non-conference matchup. Once Cam Rising went out with a hand injury, the offense was vanilla as they looked to get out of the game. A lot of intrigue surrounds what will happen at QB this week in Logan.

2. Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3 (Up 1)

Oklahoma State 39, Arkansas 31 (2OT)

This week: at Tulsa | 10 a.m. | ESPN2

Oklahoma State knows how to make it entertaining by pulling off another home comeback victory. What was different this time was that quarterback Alan Bowman led the Cowboys to the win.

3. Iowa State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 4)

Iowa State 20, Iowa 19

This week: Bye

Big-time comeback from Iowa State to win in Kinnick Stadium for the second consecutive time.

4. Kansas State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Down 2)

Kansas State 34, Tulane 27

This week: vs. Arizona | Friday, 6 p.m. | FOX

K-State escaped a rainy weather game at Tulane with a win behind some big plays from the defense. The ground attack is as good as advertised, but we want to see more from Avery Johnson in the passing game.

5. Arizona State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Up 5)

Arizona State 30, Mississippi State 23

This week: at Texas State | Thursday, 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona State crushed Mississippi State in the first half. There are opportunities for the Sun Devils to get better at playing a complete 60 minutes. But that was an excellent performance for Kenny Dillingham’s squad. It was the first win in ASU’s history over an SEC program.

6. UCF (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6

UCF 45, Sam Houston 14

This week: at TCU | 5:30 p.m. | FOX

The Knights are an absolute force on the ground.

7. Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 2)

Arizona 22, Northern Arizona 10

This week: at Kansas State | Friday, 6 p.m. | FOX

Underwhelming performance against an in-state FCS opponent last week. Huge stage this Friday night in a non-conference game against K-State.

8. Kansas (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 4)

Illinois 23, Kansas 17

This week: vs. UNLV | Friday, 5 p.m. | ESPN

Turnovers and missed opportunities on fourth down sunk the Kansas offense on the road at Illinois. You have to wonder if the enhanced spotlight is still causing some to get used to it.

9. TCU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Down 1)

TCU 45, LIU 0

This week: vs. UCF | 5:30 p.m. | FOX

Andy Avalos’ even front will be tested against the ground attack from UCF.

10. BYU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

BYU 18, SMU 15

This week: at Wyoming | 7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

BYU’s defense is for real this season. But the costly mistakes at quarterback showed up again at quarterback.

11. West Virginia (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 2)

West Virginia 49, UAlbany 14

This week: at Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

The Backyard Brawl is one of the best rivalries in college football.

12. Colorado (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 1)

Nebraska 28, Colorado 10

This week: at Colorado State | 5:30 p.m. | CBS

Colorado continues to have issues along the offensive line. What was promising was that the defense didn’t roll over and give up. The Buffs should be able to bounce back, but they have a tough schedule.

13. Cincinnati (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 2)

Pitt 28, Cincinnati 27

This week: at Miami (OH) | 10 a.m. | ESPNU

Choke job against Pitt last week. But this Cincy team is far more competitive than last year’s group.

14. Baylor (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14

Utah 23, Baylor 12

This week: vs. Air Force | 5:30 p.m. | FS1

Baylor’s offense left a lot to be desired last week.

15. Houston (0-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16 (Up 1)

Oklahoma 16, Houston 12

This week: vs. Rice | 6 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

That was an excellent effort from Houston last week in Norman. What’s disappointing for the Coogs is they had self-inflicted wounds that helped put the Sooners in front.

16. Texas Tech (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 4)

Washington State 37, Texas Tech 16

This week: vs. North Texas | 10 a.m. | FS1

This team felt lost without Tahj Brooks last week.

