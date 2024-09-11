On the Site:
Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old Ezra is in need of a forever family

Sep 11, 2024, 11:54 AM | Updated: 1:29 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — At any given moment, hundreds of children are living in foster care in Utah, which is why KSL TV partners with Raise the Future to share some of their stories.

In this week’s Wednesday’s Child, we introduce you to Ezra, an 8-year-old boy who relies on his imagination to help him see the world. Ezra is nonverbal, autistic, and has limited vision.

“He does like a lot of independent play, he’ll go out and explore himself, but he definitely needs help,” said Jessica Weinburger, Ezra’s caseworker for Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services.

Ezra sliding down the slide.

Ezra sliding down the slide. (KSL TV

Weinburger said Ezra entered foster care three years ago with serious medical needs. He currently uses a gastrotomy tube for nutrition.

“He was really severely malnourished, so he needed a lot of love and support,” Weinburger said.

Thanks to dedicated foster families, Ezra has made incredible progress. He’s learning to complete daily tasks, mimicking sounds, and trying to communicate using sign language.

“He knows some basic signs like more, and I think he knows food and water,” said Weinburger.

One important way Ezra communicates is through touch. As he navigates new surroundings, he guides his hands along surfaces to map them in his mind.

“He puts together the world through feeling, definitely feeling. We’ll see that he’ll feel walls, he’ll lick things,” Weinburger said.

Ezra using his hands to help guide himself on the playground.

Ezra using his hands to help guide himself on the playground. (KSL TV)

At times, Ezra can be shy, but if you engage with him, he warms up quickly. He’ll often grab your hand to show affection.

“He loves and cares for everyone that he is around, he feels he bonds deeply with all of his caregivers,” Weinburger said.

Ezra is a child who thrives in a loving and calm environment, and he would do well in a home where he can depend on a routine and structure.

“He definitely brings a light and a happiness to every family, despite his needs,” Weinburger said.

To learn more about Ezra please visit contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

