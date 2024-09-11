KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 5 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 5 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 5

Dropped out of Top 25: None

25. Alta Hawks, 2-2, 0-1 Region 6 (#20)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 22 East, 55-34.

Next Up: vs. No. 18 West on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

24. Spanish Fork Dons, 3-1, 1-0 Region 8 (#25)

Previous Result: Win vs. Uintah, 56-26.

Next Up: @ Mountain View on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

23. Bingham Miners, 1-3 (#15)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 5 Skyridge, 38-10.

Next Up: @ Syracuse on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

22. Springville Red Devils, 3-1 (#21)

Previous Result: Win vs. Cyprus, 42-14.

Next Up: @ No. 5 Timpview on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

21. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 4-0 (#24)

Previous Result: Win vs. Pleasant Grove, 30-7.

Next Up: @ Cedar Valley on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

20. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 2-2 (#17)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 1 Lone Peak, 38-13.

Next Up: @ Farmington on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

19. East Leopards, 3-1, 1-0 Region 6 (#22)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 20 Alta, 55-34.

Next Up: vs. Valor Christian (CO) on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

18. West Panthers, 1-3, 1-0 Region 6 (#16)

Previous Result: Win vs. Olympus, 40-38.

Next Up: @ No. 25 Alta on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

17. Green Canyon Wolves, 4-0, 1-0 Region 11 (#19)

Previous Result: Win vs. West Field, 35-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Ridgeline on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

16. Viewmont Vikings, 4-0, 1-0 Region 5 (#23)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 9 Bountiful, 33-27 in double OT.

Next Up: vs. Northridge on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

15. Weber Warriors, 3-1 (#18)

Previous Result: Win vs. Wasatch, 35-16.

Next Up: @ Granger on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

14. Bountiful Redhawks, 3-1, 0-1 Region 5 (#9)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 23 Viewmont, 33-27 in double OT.

Next Up: @ Bonneville on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

13. Park City Miners, 4-0, 1-0 Region 10 (#14)

Previous Result: Win vs. Hillcrest, 52-7.

Next Up: @ Murray on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

12. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 4-0 (#12)

Previous Result: Win vs. Cedar Valley, 45-0.

Next Up: @ No. 17 Green Canyon on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

11. Morgan Trojans, 4-0 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Layton Christian, 42-7.

Next Up: vs. Kearns on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

10. American Fork Cavemen, 2-2 (#11)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 27-20.

Next Up: @ Liberty (NV) on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

9. Davis Darts, 3-1 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. Kearns, 80-0.

Next Up: vs. Taylorsville on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

8. Brighton Bengals, 4-0, 1-0 Region 6 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. Highland, 35-0.

Next Up: @ Olympus on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

7. Roy Royals, 4-0, 1-0 Region 5 (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. Clearfield, 35-0.

Next Up: @ Box Elder on Thursday, September 12 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

6. Orem Tigers, 4-0 (#6)

Previous Result: Win at West Jordan, 56-17.

Next Up: @ Wasatch on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

5. Timpview Thunderbirds, 1-2 (#4)

Previous Result: Loss at Centennial (CA), 56-20.

Next Up: vs. No. 21 Springville on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

4. Skyridge Falcons, 3-1 (#5)

Previous Result: Win at No. 15 Bingham, 38-10.

Next Up: vs. No. 3 Corner Canyon on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

3. Corner Canyon Chargers, 3-1 (#3)

Previous Result: Win vs. Farmington, 42-7.

Next Up: @ No. 4 Skyridge on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

2. Lehi Pioneers, 3-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Bye Week

Next Up: @ Herriman on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM.

1. Lone Peak Knights, 4-0 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at No. 17 Mountain Ridge, 38-13.

Next Up: @ Centennial (CA) on Saturday, September 14 at 7:00 PM.

