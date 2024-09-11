Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 5
Sep 11, 2024, 12:43 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Thursday, September 12
Roy @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)
Friday, September 13 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Springville @ Timpview
KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show
Crimson Cliffs @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)
Pine View @ Hurricane (The Fan Sports Network)
Bear River @ Burley (ID) (Bear River Live)
Kearns @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)
Carbon @ Emery (Castle Country Radio)
North Sevier @ Rich (TeamHive.live)
Beaver @ Millard (TeamHive.live)
Gunnison Valley @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)
North Sanpete @ Grantsville (TeamHive.live)
Kanab @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)
Duchesne @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)
North Summit @ Milford (TeamHive.live)