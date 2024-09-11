WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man, Jesus Adolfo Valdez Jr., pleaded guilty Monday to the 2020 first-degree murder of a handyman working next door to him, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

While the DA’s office said there was no official motive determined in the case after Valdez’s arrest, police who filed the incident said he “reportedly had been disturbed by the construction noise.” Investigators gathered further evidence indicating Valdez may have had bouts of anger earlier the same day, which could have also contributed to his actions.

According to the office, the 39-year-old handyman victim in the case, Melbin Martinez, had been working on a home near 2897 S. 3050 West on May 28, 2020. Police arrived at the home to find Martinez not breathing with three gunshot wounds. Emergency crews declared him dead at the scene.

The office said a witness told investigators she arrived at the house to find Martinez on the ground and Valdez riding away on a motorcycle. Detectives found some spent shell casings at the scene near Martinez’s body. The shells matched a gun found in a car nearby, under the center console. DNA collected from the pistol grip of the gun matched Valdez. Therefore, detectives determined Valdez likely hid the gun before fleeing on the motorcycle.

Further, Valdez’s father, who the DA referred to as Valdez Sr., spoke with investigators. He told them his son had become angry earlier the same day with his wife. It led to Jesus Valdez breaking a TV and a bedroom door. Valdez Sr. came home to find his son breaking up the pieces into smaller ones that could fit in the trash. Valdez Sr. said he yelled at his son before going inside for 30 or 40 minutes.

“During this time, Mr. Valdez Sr. saw the defendant pacing between the carport and the backyard,” the DA’s office said. “(He) saw the defendant leave on his motorcycle after Mr. Martinez’s body was found and police had been called.”

“We appreciate the cooperation of the family of the defendant that helped ensure accountability in the death of Mr. Martinez, an innocent handyman with no connection to the defendant besides working next door,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Valdez was arrested the following day, and officers said he “gave up,” and didn’t fight officers. Valdez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Monday and is yet to be sentenced.