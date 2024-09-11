Male Pallas’ cat dies at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Utah’s Hogle Zoo announed the death of male Pallas’ cat, Petenka.

According to a news release, Petenka, 13, died on Sunday after suffering seizures. The zoo had recentlty placed the male Pallas’ cat under close veterinary care after it had been examined for perodic seizures.

The release also states that Petenka was the second oldest Pallas’ cat in human care. The average lifespan of a Pallas’ cat in its natural habitat is 11 years.

“Petenka was known for his hops of excitement and his love of lounging in dens,” the release stated.

He was transferred to Utah’s Hogle Zoo in 2015 as part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Petenka, along with female Pallas’ cat, Hal, helped contribute to the survivor of the speices with 10 kittens.

Pallas’ cats originate from Mongolia and the Tibetan Plateau.

“Known for being an elusive species, they are well adapted to cold, arid climates, thriving in stony highlands and alpine deserts at elevations up to 13,000 feet,” the release stated