Utah State HC Nate Dreiling Talks Aggie QBs, Weekend Rivalry Matchup

SALT LAKE CITYUtah State interim head coach Nate Dreiling expects the Maverik Stadium crowd to be special when his Aggies host No. 12 Utah this weekend.

Dreiling joined KSL Sports Zone on Wednesday, September 11, to talk Aggie football with Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard.

“The atmosphere is going to be crazy,” Dreiling said through a smile, anticipating the Utes’ first trip to Logan since 2012. “People are going to be camping out Thursday and Friday.”

RELATED: How To Watch Utah Utes At Utah State Aggies

The last time Utah visited Maverik Stadium, USU snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Utes with a 27-20 overtime victory. The Aggies trail the all-time series 29-79-4 and are 12-25 at home. Utah won the last meeting in 2015, beating USU 24-14 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The twelfth-ranked Utes will be the fifth top-12 team to play in Logan. Utah State is 6-67 all-time against AP Top 25 teams but has won five of their past 18 games against ranked opponents.

“It’s the buzz of the town and the buzz of the state. It’s going to be one of the cooler atmospheres that stadium has ever seen. Hopefully, we can get a product out there that’s going to have a chance to win this game.”

USU Quarterback In Doubt

Graduate transfer quarterback Spencer Petras started the season opener against Robert Morris, but an injury forced the former Iowa quarterback to leave the game. Enter former Utah Ute Bryson Barnes. The junior QB transferred to Utah State in the spring, hoping to finish his college career with the Aggies following four years and 24 games (11 starts) in Salt Lake.

Petras was unavailable for last week’s 48-0 defeat at USC, leaving Barnes and little depth behind him. Utah State’s game plan against the Trojans reflected the coaching staff’s reluctance to put Barnes in harm’s way.

“With Spencer not being available, we were going to do what we could to protect Bryson. We didn’t want to get to our next quarterback on the list quite yet. That’s why it (playcalling) was a little bit more conservative.”

RELATED: USC Trojans Stiff Arm Utah State Aggies In LA Coliseum Blowout

Dreiling is hopeful Petras will be available on Saturday but anticipates the starting QB to be a gametime decision.

“We’ll know more when the time comes around. Spencer’s getting really close to playing and has been practicing. Bryson keeps getting more and more comfortable with the offense. Time will tell, and we will announce that right before we run out there for kickoff.”

Behind Petras and Barnes is a pair of relatively untested arms. Former BYU Cougar and Arizona State Sun Devil Jacob Conover, and Boise State Bronco CJ Tiller are the Aggie’s other options at QB.

Utah State Looks To Control Running Game Against Utes

“We have to stop the run,” Dreiling stated emphatically.

“Regardless of what quarterback is playing, if they’re getting six yards a carry, it doesn’t matter. You have to stop the run and then eliminate explosive pass plays when they do come.”

Dreiling’s philosophy on the other side of the ball is remarkably similar.

“It’s establishing the run game, so we’re not in long distance on third downs. It’s getting the ball to our playmakers on time. The O-line is going to be challenged. You have to be able to run the ball at the same time as be able to protect versus probably the best four defensive linemen in the Big 12.”

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports

Utah State faces another Power Four matchup next weekend when it welcomes the Utah Utes to Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 14. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. MT.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Utah State HC Nate Dreiling Talks Aggie QBs, Weekend Rivalry Matchup