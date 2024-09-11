South Willow Fire near North Willow Canyon prompts evacuation order

GRANTSVILLE — First responders are asking residents and campers near North Willow Canyon to evacuate due to a wildfire.

According to Utah Fire Info, the South Willow Fire is burning on private land near Stansbury Mountain Range, which is about 40 acres in size and growing.

The North Tooele Fire District is asking people in the North Willow Canyon to evacuate due to the fire and the heavy winds.



This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.