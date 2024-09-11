Homes evacuated by fire in area of Promontory Point as winds grow blaze

CORRINE, Box Elder County — A new human-caused fire has forced the evacuations of homes east of Promontory Point. High winds are spreading the flames, pushing it to over 280 acres in the hours after it started.

Fire officials said East Promontory Road has been closed because of the newly named Willow Springs Fire.

The fire was described by Utah Fire Info as as running. The organization said structures are threatened by the blaze in Box Elder County.

This is breaking news and may be updated as more information becomes available.