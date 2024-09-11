Utah State Women’s Soccer Rises To Ninth In The Nation

LOGAN, Utah—Utah State women’s soccer continues its improbable rise up the national rankings, landing at No. 9 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25. The Aggies entered the polls three weeks ago and entered the top 10 for the first time in program history.

Before this season, Utah State women’s soccer (7-0) had never received a vote in the poll. It is the highest an Aggie team has been ranked since the men’s basketball team crested at No. 9 in the AP Poll in 1971.

𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟏𝟎 🚨 Utah State is the first team in the Mountain West to achieve a Top 10 national ranking since 2012!#AggiesAllTheWay | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/ax0SqMWsNh — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 10, 2024

The Aggies received 118 points, nearly tripling their previous week’s 47 points.

Utah State has outscored opponents 25-4 this season and has five shutouts, with four clean sheets coming from sophomore goalkeeper Shay Kercher-Pratt.

If you weren’t at the Bell yesterday…you missed out pic.twitter.com/LuaYQDAkKA — USU Soccer (@USUSoccer) September 9, 2024

The Aggies have piled up wins behind a stingy defense, excellent goaltending, and a well-balanced attack with multiple scorers. Tess Werts leads USU with four goals but is one of seven Aggies with at least two goals scored. Three Utah State student-athletes have four assists or more, led by Bizzy Arevalo‘s five.

USU has also run roughshod over Beehive State opponents, holding a 7-1 goal advantage in shutouts over Utah and Utah Valley and a 2-1 win against BYU. All three matches came on the road.

Following USU With KSL Sports

Utah State hopes to continue its romp through the Beehive State when they face the Weber State Wildcats on Sunday, September 15, in Ogden, UT. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. MT.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24