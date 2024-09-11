Local first responders attend 9/11 memorial event

SANDY — On Wednesday, dozens of local first responders attended a 9/11 memorial event at America First Field in Sandy.

Attendees climbed 2,071 steps inside the stadium, commemorating the steps that first responders climbed at the World Trade Center in 2001.

“This is an important day and we can never let 9/11 be just a historical footnote. This is the way we remember those that we lost on that tragic day,” said Rhys Williams, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office.

According to Williams, the heroic acts that happened on 9/11 prompted him to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office hosted the event. Along with FBI personnel, members of 16 Utah agencies joined. They were from police and fire departments, as well as the Utah Marshal Service.

This year marks the fourth year that the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office has hosted the 9/11 memorial event. The 2024 event gained 300 RSVPs.

FBI Analyst Grayson Fattaleh said it was his first time attending. He called the heroic acts carried out by first responders and civilians in 2001 “amazing.”

“The fact that people ran towards those buildings and the fire is an amazing thing,” said Fattaleh.