On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

9/11 anniversary brings Biden, Harris and Trump together at ground zero

Sep 11, 2024, 2:43 PM

From left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Micha...

From left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER PELTZ AND KAREN MATTHEWS, ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — With presidential candidates looking on, some 9/11 victims’ relatives appealed to them Wednesday for accountability as the U.S. marked an anniversary laced with election-season politics.

In a remarkable tableau, President Joe Bidenformer President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris stood together at ground zero just hours after Trump and Harris faced off in their first-ever debate. Trump and Biden — the successor whose inauguration Trump skipped — shook hands, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared to facilitate a handshake between Harris and Trump.

Flash Poll: Here’s what voters thought of the Trump-Harris debate

Then the presidential rivals stood only a few feet apart, Biden and Bloomberg between them, as the observance began with the tolling of a bell and a moment of silence. At Trump’s side was his running mate, Sen. JD Vance.

The image was one of putting politics aside at another solemn commemoration of the hijacked-plane attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001. For years, politicians have been only observers at ground zero commemorations, the microphones going instead to relatives who read victims’ names aloud.

Some of those readers took the occasion Wednesday to deliver political messages of their own.

“We are pleading for your help, but you ignore us,” Allison Walsh-DiMarzio said, directly challenging Trump and Harris to press Saudi Arabia about any Saudi official involvement in the attacks. Most of the 19 hijackers were Saudi, but the kingdom denies involvement by senior Saudi officials.

“Which one of you will have the courage to be our hero? We deserve better,” Walsh-DiMarzio said. She’s a daughter of 9/11 victim Barbara P. Walsh, an administrative assistant.

Joanne Barbara was one of multiple readers who spoke out against a now-revoked plea deal that military prosecutors struck with alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two fellow defendants.

“It has been 23 years, and the families deserve justice and accountability,” said the widow of Assistant Fire Chief Gerard A. Barbara.

Biden, on his last Sept. 11 in office, and Harris were set to pay respects Wednesday at all three 9/11 attack sites: ground zero, the Pentagon and a rural part of Pennsylvania.

The president, vice president — and, separately, Trump — laid wreaths Wednesday afternoonat the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Biden and Harris spoke with victims’ relatives and visited the local fire department; Trump and Vance went to a New York City firehouse earlier in the day.

The Flight 93 memorial stands where one of the hijacked planes crashed after crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit. Trump described the site as an “incredible place” in brief remarks from afar to reporters.

The attacks killed 2,977 people and left thousands of bereaved relatives and scarred survivors. The planes took down the World Trade Center’s twin towers and carved a gash in the Pentagon, the U.S. military headquarters.

While it may seem that many Americans don’t observe 9/11 anniversaries anymore, “the men and women of the Department of Defense remember,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

The attacks altered U.S. foreign policy, domestic security practices and the mindset of many Americans who had not previously felt vulnerable to attacks by foreign extremists.

Effects rippled around the world and through generations as the U.S. responded by leading a “ Global War on Terrorism,” which included invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. Those operations killed hundreds of thousands of Afghans and Iraqis and thousands of American troops.

Communities around the country hold their own 9/11 remembrances. Volunteer projects also mark the anniversary, which Congress has titled both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Local first responders attend 9/11 memorial event

During early anniversaries at ground zero, presidents and other officeholders read poems, parts of the Declaration of Independence and other texts.

But the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum decided in 2012 to limit the ceremony to relatives reading victims’ names.

If politicians “care about what’s actually going on, great. Be here,” Korryn Bishop said as she arrived to watch Wednesday’s ceremony.

“If they’re just here for political clout, that upsets me,” added Bishop. She lost her cousin John F. McDowell Jr., who worked in finance..

Brandon Jones was glad politicians weren’t on the podium.

“This should be a site for coming together to find feasible solutions and peace. This should not be a place to score political points to get brownie points to round up your base,” said Jones. He’s a cousin of victim Jon Richard Grabowski, an insurance firm technology executive.

In 2008, then-senators and presidential campaign rivals John McCain and Barack Obama paid their respects at ground zero, which was still an open pit.

The anniversary became a fraught part of the 2016 presidential campaign. The Democratic nominee, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, abruptly left the trade center ceremony, stumbled while awaiting her motorcade and later disclosed that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia. The episode stirred fresh attention to her health, which her Republican opponent — Trump, who was also at the observance — had been questioning for months.

Over the years, some of the relatives who read victims’ names have used the forum to bemoan Americans’ divisions, exhort leaders to prioritize national security, acknowledge the casualties of the war on terror, complain that officials are politicizing 9/11 and even criticize individual officeholders. Others appeal for peace.

“It’s my prayer that this wicked act called terrorism will never occur again,” Jacob Afuakwah said Wednesday. He lost his brother, Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah, a restaurant worker.

But most stick to tributes and personal reflections. Increasingly they come from children and young adults who were born after the attacks killed one of their relatives.

Thirteen-year-old twins Brady and Emily Henry never got to meet their uncle, firefighter Joseph Patrick Henry.

“We promise to continue telling your stories,” Emily said, “and we’ll never let anyone forget all those lost on Sept. 11.”

___

Contributing were Associated Press journalists Julie Walker and Adriana Gomez Licon in New Yor; Josh Boak, Marc Levy and Darlene Superville in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Tara Copp in Washington.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Gov. Spencer Cox is joined at the podium by Attorney General Sean Reyes as they take questions abou...

Amy Beth Hanson, Associated Press

Federal judge temporarily blocks Utah social media laws aimed to protect children

A federal judge in Utah temporarily blocked social media access laws aimed at protecting children’s mental health and privacy.

2 hours ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesda...

Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Speaker Johnson pulls a vote on a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson has pulled a vote on a temporary spending bill that would keep federal agencies and programs funded for six months.

4 hours ago

People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donal...

Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN

Flash Poll: Here’s what voters thought of the Trump-Harris debate

CNN's Phil Mattingly speaks with a CNN panel of undecided voters in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania following the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

9 hours ago

Taylor Swift has taken to social media to endorse Kamala Harris for President officially....

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Taylor Swift said Tuesday she is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for president, ending speculation.

19 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President D...

Associated Press

Harris presses a more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on abortion, economy and democracy

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump showcased starkly different visions for the country Tuesday on abortion, immigration and American democracy as they met for the first time for perhaps their only debate before November’s presidential election.

19 hours ago

Harris Trump debate...

Associated Press

Harris and Trump get ready for a landmark debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will meet for the first time face-to-face Tuesday night for perhaps their only debate, a high-pressure opportunity to showcase their starkly different visions for the country after a tumultuous campaign summer.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

9/11 anniversary brings Biden, Harris and Trump together at ground zero