On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Sandy man arrested after alleged bomb threat and damaging over 50 cars, police say

Sep 11, 2024, 2:56 PM

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene....

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene.

(FILE)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Sandy man was arrested Monday night after police say went through the parking area of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and damaged numerous vehicles.

Officers located 54 damaged vehicles as of midday Tuesday and were still counting, said University of Utah Police Capt. Brian Lohrke. The damage on each vehicle ranges from smashed windows to large dents.

Luke James Bullard, 27, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of 65 counts of causing property damage and one count of making a terroristic threat.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, 501 S. Chipeta Way, on a report of a man making bomb threats. “Hospital security reported that Luke had advised them of bombs placed around the building,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The hospital went into lockdown as a precaution. Hospital staff then advised police Bullard “was walking around the parking lot, smashing and breaking car windows,” the affidavit alleges.

When officers found him, they reported that he was armed with a crowbar. Lohrke said officers confronted Bullard at Taser-point and he surrendered without further incident.

As of midday Tuesday, Lohrke said investigators were still adding up the total damage caused.

Bullard’s arrest comes less than a month after he was charged for a similar incident in Sandy. On Aug. 18, Bullard used rocks to damage two Sandy police vehicles parked at Sandy City Hall, 10000 S. Centennial Parkway, according to charging documents. He was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of property damage, a second-degree felony.

In 2023, Bullard was arrested and charged with firing multiple rounds inside his parent’s house, threatening “to kill his family and burn their house down if they made him move out,” and throwing a bearded dragon outside into the snow where it died. He was determined to be mentally incompetent to stand trial in that case for about a year, according to court records. Earlier this year, he was convicted of an amended misdemeanor charge of firing a weapon and sentenced to more than 300 days in jail that he had already served and two years of probation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Jesus Valdez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, after he shot and kill...

Mary Culbertson

Man pleads guilty to killing handyman after police said he was ‘disturbed by the construction noise’

A West Valley man pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder of a handyman who was working next to his residence.

2 hours ago

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resoures says 104 wildlife animals have been illegally killed since A...

Mark Jones

DWR: 104 wildlife have been illegally killed since Aug. 1

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says 104 wildlife species have been illegally killed.

1 day ago

Helper Museum reported a historic miner's hat missing, and likely stolen after Labor Day in 2024....

Michael Houck

Stolen historic miner’s hat was thrown in the trash, Helper police say

A 100-year-old miner's hat might be permanently lost to time, as it was thrown in the trash weeks before it was reported missing, police say.

1 day ago

Seven people are facing criminal charges in the gang-related killing of a14-year-old boy who was gu...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

7, including teen’s mother, face charges in gang-related killing of 14-year-old boy

Two adults and five teenagers were charged Monday in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at the Monaco Apartments in Millcreek last month.

1 day ago

(KSL TV) Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Ogden police seek information in 11-year-old cold case

It’s been over 11 years since Robert Santos Soto Jr., 26, was gunned down in front of his Ogden home and still, there are very few leads in solving his murder.

2 days ago

Two pictures of the car that Sandy police believe is involved in a serious hit and run accident tha...

Garna Mejia and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Police release images of car possibly involved in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a high schooler

Sandy police are still searching for the people responsible for hitting an 18-year-old woman with their car and fleeing from the scene. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Sandy man arrested after alleged bomb threat and damaging over 50 cars, police say