Family who lost father to suicide encourages checking in, having direct conversations

PROVO — A Utah County family who lost their father to suicide earlier this year is encouraging others to speak to those struggling with their mental health.

Michael Maddix was many things for the Maddix family, like a loving husband to Kathryn Maddix.

“Every anniversary, he’d take me somewhere special,” said Kathryn Maddix.

Michael Maddix was a fun dad to his son, Mitchell Maddix

“He would tease me relentlessly,” said Mitchell Maddix.

And a doting grandpa and talented gardener.

“He shared his produce with friends and neighbors,” said Matthew Maddix, Michael’s son.

His decision to end his life has devastated the Maddix family as it came after holiday celebrations.

“Just before he died, we were all together at Easter celebrating. He was happy and laughing,” Matthew Maddix said.

Mitchell Maddix said he was serving a mission in Vienna, Austria, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he got the text of his father’s death.

“It was a shock. It was then that they told me my dad had taken his life,” he said.

According to his family, Michael Maddix suffered from depression for 20 years.

“It wasn’t very noticeable to other people,” Kathryn Maddix said.

Matthew Maddix wishes he would have asked his dad directly how he felt, even if he wasn’t quite ready for the answers.

“I never asked him are you doing ok? Do you feel safe? Or do you feel like you might hurt yourself? I think that’s a conversation that we need to get better at having,” he said.

Mitch Maddix said there are so many ways to talk openly about suicide so people feel understood.

“It could be, ‘Hey, what are some things stressing you out right now? Let’s talk about it.’ Cause as soon as we talk about it, it gets a lot better.” Mitch Maddix said.

Michael Staley, a suicide prevention research coordinator at the Office of the Medical Examiner, said talking about these topics might be challenging, but use National Suicide Prevention Month as an excuse.

“If you’ve just been nervous to ask the question, and you ask the question, and the person is ‘Like, no, I’m not thinking about suicide. Why would you think of that?’ You could say, ‘Well, it’s Suicide Prevention Month, and I’m just asking. I care about you, and I’m making sure,’” Staley said.

The heartbreak of losing a family member to suicide cuts deep for Kathryn Maddix.

“I wish that bad day could have gone over and we’d have a better day the next day,” Kathryn Maddix said.

She wants those who are still here to know that they matter and suicide does not have to be an option.

“Try to do everything to stay,” she said.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources