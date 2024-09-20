On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt helps Park City man get his solar roof made whole again

Sep 19, 2024, 10:36 PM | Updated: 10:45 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY People put up solar panels on the roofs of their homes, so they can generate power to help offset their utility bills. But those panels won’t do you much good, if they’re stacked in a pile on the ground.

“These are the tiles that Tesla took off the roof,” Jamie Brotherton said of a stack of 17 tiles that he says should be back up on his roof – a solar roof he bought from Tesla. “Looks great, performs well.”

To get stucco work done on his home, tiles had to come off the roof. That project got done late fall 2023 and a crew began reinstalling tiles, but weather got in their way.

“We started having snowstorms and they couldn’t get on the roof because it was wet and snowy,” Brotherton said.

He says Tesla has been scheduled to come back in April to finish the job, but they didn’t show.

“And I texted him,” he said. “I said, ‘Hey what’s going on?’ I didn’t get any response.”

The answer he finally got wasn’t good news. He says he was told Tesla’s solar crews in Utah were all laid off.

“’Tesla pulled out of Utah,’” Brotherton says he was told. “’You like many other customers are left, hanging out to dry.’”

Now, he says all he gets from Tesla to his requests for help is the same automated response, over and over again.

“Saying, ‘We’re still investigating what’s going on. We’ll be in contact.’”

Brotherton says he’s worried his $110,000 solar roof is about to spend another winter without all its tiles.

“So, with those tiles missing, you start to get snow and water going underneath the tiles,” he explained. “That then exacerbates the problem.”

On his behalf, the KSL Investigators reached out to Tesla to ask what is holding up the repair of his solar roof, and whether repair is even an option in Utah.  What we got back was this email saying they’re “not authorized” to give out details on a customer’s “experience” or about “Tesla’s operations.” And they appreciated our understanding.

So, is Tesla Solar still in business in Utah? We didn’t get an answer from its public relations people on that, but we did speak to one of Tesla’s authorized dealers who confirmed, yes – they’re still doing solar business in the Beehive State.

“(I) just want Tesla to come up to fix the product,” Brotherton told us.

Our emails to Tesla seem to have gotten things moving. Shortly thereafter, he says Tesla finally showed up. It was a crew all the way from Denver that installed the missing tiles and made his roof whole again.

If a solar installer has left you in a lurch, if you financed your panels – go to the financing company. Lenders can put pressure on installers to fix problems.  Also, you can file complaints with Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection and the Division of Professional Licensing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Gene Allen says it cost $7,000 to get his Kia Sportage to run like new again. When his extended aut...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Magna man says car warranty company should not have denied his engine repair claim

Gene Allen says it cost $7,000 to get his Kia Sportage to run like new again. When his extended auto warranty refused to help pay for those repairs, he decided it was time to get KSL Investigators.

1 day ago

FILE — Travel experts say competition, or the lack of, at a hub airport can drive the costs of a...

Matt Gephardt

How flying direct from Salt Lake can cost you more than a connecting flight to the same destination

The KSL Investigators found people who use Salt Lake City International as a layover often pay less for the same flight than those who book a direct flight from Utah.

2 days ago

Counterfeit car seats can be difficult to spot...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utah mother refused refund for unsafe, knock-off car seat

A few weeks back, Intermountain Health held a news conference about so-called “counterfeit car seats.”  It featured Jillian Davis, whose car seat was so below safety standards, the hospital wouldn't even let her take her new baby home in it.

3 days ago

Katie Hass, director for the Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently told KSL TV that her age...

Matt Gephardt

Utah regulators warn all car dealers they’ll enforce state law against deceptive acts

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently sent a letter to every dealer in the state saying it will “investigate” and “enforce” state law requiring car buyers to be treated without “deceptive acts and practices.”

9 days ago

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver ca...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

14 days ago

FILE — (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah man fights for full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value

A Utah man fights to get a full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Get Gephardt helps Park City man get his solar roof made whole again