Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp: Day One

Sep 11, 2024, 4:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural rookie camp is now officially underway, providing another look at some of the more recent draft picks and kicking off the 2024-25 season.

Here are the instant takeaways from day one of camp.

Maveric Lamoureux is an Absolute Force on Defense

Standing 6-foot-7, one would imagine that defenseman Maveric Lamoureux would certainly be a talented player, but that’s not even the half of it. In addition to his towering size, and I mean towering, he’s a phenomenal skater who moves really well for someone as big as he is.

Along with that, he reads the ice well, positions himself well and can contribute offensively. As for protecting his own zone, he is incredibly strong which he uses to his advantage to fend off forwards near the net. Several players tried, none succeeded as he easily moved them away from the crease without breaking a sweat.

He’s also smart with the way he moves his body and shields the puck when trying to clear it out of his own zone. Simply put, he’s a big guy that’s incredibly tough to beat.

Fans should keep a close eye on Lamoureux as he may have the best chances of being called up to the team this season.

“Its going to be a dream come true. I’ve wanted that [to play in the NHL] my whole life and now I’ve got the chance to make it happen so now it’s just going to be about how I play,” Lamoureux said.

Related: Players To Watch During Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp

Cole Beaudoin is Scrappy

As the No. 24 Overall pick this year, Cole Beaudoin was selected for his offensive skillset, but also because of how hard he works each and every shift.

During day one of camp, that was on full display as he constantly battled for every loose puck and wasn’t afraid to challenge anybody. Anytime there was a challenge to be had, Beaudoin came in hot and often won the puck.

In addition to being scrappy, he’s also a really smart player who sees the ice well and constantly has his head on swivel. It’s easy to see the gears moving no matter what area of the ice he’s in and you can tell he is calculating where he needs to be in order to have an impact. He’s also smart when it comes to puck placement as he’s patient with his passes and waits for the play to develop.

Another thing that was noticeable about Beaudoin was his vocal leadership. Multiple times throughout the session he was calling out positions and directing traffic.

“I’m just trying to make it easier for everyone else,” Beaudoin said. “Make it easier for myself, make it easier for my teammates. I want to be a leader around this team and bring that to the culture. That’s definitely something I am going to continue to bring.”

Tij Iginla is Listed as Day-to-Day

Unfortunately, one player we weren’t able to see was No. 6 Overall pick Cole Beaudoin. According to the club he is currently listed as day-to-day due to a lower body strain.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch these prospects first game with the Utah Hockey Club on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the rookie tournament. All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Tells NHL.com UHC Team Name May Be Yeti

With the new NHL season drawing near, Clayton Keller and the Utah Hockey Club headed to Las Vegas to participate in the NHL Player Media Tour. While sharing his overall thoughts about the club's inaugural season, Keller shared what the team's name might be.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 4

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Wyoming

Letting the video game simulate BYU versus Wyoming.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Remembering Positive Impact Of 2002 Salt Lake Olympics

It’s official. The Winter Olympics will return to Salt Lake City in 2034.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Women’s Soccer Rises To Ninth In The Nation

Utah State women's soccer continues its improbable rise up the national rankings, landing at No. 9 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State HC Nate Dreiling Talks Aggie QBs, Weekend Rivalry Matchup

Utah State HC Nate Dreiling expects the Maverik Stadium atmosphere to be special when his Aggies host No. 12 Utah this weekend. 

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp: Day One