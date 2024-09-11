EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Wyoming

Breaking News:
Sep 11, 2024

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Can BYU football complete the nonconference portion of its schedule without a loss? We will find out on Saturday night when BYU takes on Wyoming in Laramie.

Until then, we turned to EA Sports College Football 25 to give us an early look at how the game played out.

Remember that this is a simulation without any user picking up the controller. It’s the computer versus the computer.

Last week, the video game was way off on the SMU outcome. The forecast called for a high-scoring shootout that resulted in BYU losing. Instead, BYU won 18-15 when the actual players took the field.

Let’s see if the video game has a better read on BYU in week three.

Simulating BYU/Wyoming on EA Sports College Football 25

Before firing up the game, I did edit the depth charts for BYU and Wyoming.

I removed LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati for BYU since head coach Kalani Sitake said both were “doubtful” due to injury entering this week’s game.

That left Miles Davis getting the start at running back against the Pokes. Behind him was Mason Fakahua. Enoch Nawahine, Sione I. Moa, and Pokaiaua Haunga are not in the game.

For Wyoming, I removed running back Harrison Waylee, who remains injured. I kept tight end John Gyllenborg in the lineup as he is listed as “questionable” entering the old rivalry matchup.

BYU’s uniforms are all-white with royal blue trim and a royal blue helmet.

I tried to stripe the War Memorial Stadium crowd to match what the Cowboy faithful are doing this Saturday night. But that can only be done in Dynasty mode.

First Quarter

BYU’s offense took the field first and put together an explosive drive like the SMU game a week ago. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff had a 33-yard completion to Chase Roberts to put BYU in Wyoming territory.

Then, two plays later, Miles Davis found the endzone for a 30-yard touchdown run.

BYU’s defense forced the struggling Wyoming offense into a three-and-out. One play featured defensive end Tyler Batty leveling a Wyoming runner.

BYU/Wyoming, EA Sports College Football

Retzlaff and the BYU offense were on the move again, but the drive stalled after Miles Davis was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on a 3rd & 4 halfback draw.

BYU brought out Will Ferrin for a field goal attempt from 48 yards out, and he missed it.

The BYU defense held strong again after Isaiah Bagnah recorded a tackle for loss on third down.

On BYU’s next possession, Retzlaff wasted no time as he connected with Chase Roberts for a 77-yard touchdown completion.

BYU 14, Wyoming 0

Second Quarter

BYU forced another three-and-out against Wyoming’s offense. The Cowboys fans started to get restless as the Stadium Pulse dropped to lows, which was not typically seen when BYU rolled into Laramie.

Retzlaff sensed an opportunity to pull away and put the nail in the coffin of a reeling Wyoming team. On its next possession, BYU increased the tempo.

The Cougars quickly moved down the field until Keanu Hill dropped a pass that would have put BYU at the 7-yard line. BYU had to settle for another field goal attempt, and like the first one, Ferrin missed again. This time, it was a 32-yard attempt that was off the upright.

BYU had one more offensive series in the quarter, and like the previous ones, they moved quickly. With 1:16 remaining in the half, the Cougars got down to the 10-yard line.

Retzlaff tossed a ball to the corner of the end zone that Wyoming safety Wrook Brown picked off. It gave Wyoming a spark heading into the halftime locker room.

BYU 14, Wyoming 0

Third Quarter

Wyoming carried the momentum from the second quarter interception into the second half. Pokes quarterback Evan Svoboda completed a 59-yard touchdown pass over the top of BYU’s defense to get Wyoming on the board.

Now, with only a one-possession lead, despite outgaining Wyoming by more than 200 yards, BYU’s offense needed an answer. They turned to Miles Davis, who had three runs of 10 yards or more on the drive.

The drive concluded with Retzlaff finding Keanu Hill on a 19-yard pass in the endzone to build the lead back up to 14.

BYU 21, Wyoming 7

Fourth Quarter

BYU/Wyoming, College Football 25

Wyoming opened the fourth quarter with a 19-yard field goal by John Hoyland to cut the deficit to 11.

BYU then returned to the ground and put together a time-consuming drive with Miles Davis. Davis added another 57 rushing yards to his game-high total of 163 yards, which was capped off by a five-yard touchdown run.

Wyoming added a late touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the game. They attempted an onside kick, but BYU’s hands team, led by Jojo Phillips, recovered the ball.

BYU finished the game with 508 total yards of offense. They had 338 passing and 170 on the ground.

Wyoming had 316 yards of offense, most of which came in the second half. However, they were a one-dimensional team, as BYU’s defense shut them down to only one yard of rushing on 19 attempts.

Final Sim Score on EA Sports College Football 25: BYU 28, Wyoming 17

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

