Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 4

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week was West High School quarterback Kamden Lopati.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Kamden Lopati, QB (West)

Lopati and the West Panthers faced Olympus High School last Friday looking for their first win of the season. The game featured both teams trading punches throughout as they are both considered to be Region 6 contenders. Lopati opened the scoring when he hit Louie Hamilton for a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The duo would end up combining for three touchdowns in the game.

The Panthers and Titans exchanged touchdown for touchdown throughout the first half. Lopati would hook up with Hamilton on a 75-yard bomb and hit Chachi Pan for a 38-yard score as the half ended. Both teams were deadlocked at the half, 21-all.

The game continued to be a thoroughly even affair before Olympus took a 38-33 lead with just over four minutes remaining. Lopati engineered a last-gasp drive and connected with Hamilton on a four-yard touchdown with just four seconds remaining. The score gave West a thrilling 40-38 victory and got them into the win column for the first time this season. Lopati ended up completing 21-of-28 passes for 325 yards to go with five touchdowns and one interception in the win.

We have a pair of @WjJagursFB standouts for our Salt Lake County High School Players of the Week! Presented by @HerculesCU https://t.co/zHjiGg5UZs — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 4, 2024

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.