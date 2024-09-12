Utah 9/11 display moves to Cache Valley for 2024

NORTH LOGAN — What is becoming a well-known Utah 9/11 display is set in Cache Valley for 2024. The exhibit takes people back to what the world was like on Sept 11, 2001, what happened, and how the country responded.

The project is in a new spot in northern Utah, as organizers try to share it with different communities. Efforts are through the Major Brent Taylor Foundation and has previously been on display in Weber and Davis counties.

Cache Valley Remembers has some elements that are specific to the area, but the main piece is focused on the sights and sounds of what the nation experienced.

For those who are old enough, like reporter Mike Anderson, the display can take people back to that day in 2001. There are screens and displays showing many of the initial news reports many around the U.S. and world watched as New York City’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon were struck by jetliners and later fell. Attendees can see some of the responses as the United States seemed more unified.

There are also a handful of first responders who were in New York at Ground Zero, who are at the display so people can talk with them about what they experienced or what lessons they learned and why it’s important to remember.

Steve Casquarelli along with the other first responders are here thorugh the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star Families, and works closely with the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in Utah.

“You know, go back in time and recall what things were like at the time … if we could gain some of more of that back because it seems like we’ve separated that a little bit,” Casquarell said. “I’d like to see more of that come back; just to be kinder to one another, understand each other.”

Organizers said the response in Cache County has been huge and people are excited to see the exhibit this year. It is available for visits through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Hansen Family Sports Complex located at 220 E., 2850 N. in North Logan.