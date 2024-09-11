Nearly 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power southern Utah customers are without power

LA VERKIN, Washington County — About 5,400 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the La Verkin area were without power Wednesday afternoon due to a damaged power line.

According to the RMP website, the power outage has affected people in La Verkin and Hurricane, as well as several other customers in Harrisburg, Rockville, Springdale, and Apple Valley.

RMP crews estimate that power will be restored before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.