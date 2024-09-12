Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Court could clear the way for Americans to legally bet on US elections

Sep 11, 2024, 6:47 PM

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate wi...

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Alex Brandon, AP)

(Alex Brandon, AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY WAYNE PARRY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Amid the explosion of legal gambling in the United States, some things have remained off-limits, including betting on the outcome of U.S. elections.

But that could be about to change.

A federal judge in Washington has struck down a decision by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to prohibit a company from offering what amounts to bets on the outcome of Congressional elections.

Last Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb ruled in favor of New York-based Kalshi, but did not detail her reasoning.

The judge paused the matter until after a planned hearing Thursday, when the court will presumably outline the rationale for its decision. It also could rule on the agency’s request for a two-week delay in the case.

“The commission lost, fair and square, on the law,” Kalshi wrote in a court filing. “It should not be allowed to snatch a procedural victory from the jaws of defeat by running out the clock” until the Congressional elections happen this fall.

“As the election nears, Kalshi and the public deserve access to the contracts that the CFTC has blocked for too long already,” the company wrote.

No U.S. jurisdiction has authorized betting on elections, and several states explicitly ban it.

Widespread in Europe

But such bets are readily available to gamblers who use foreign web sites; the practice of elections betting is widespread in Europe.

In a Sept. 2023 decision, the commission told Kalshi it could not offer yes-no prediction bets on which party would control the House of Representatives and the Senate, ruling that it constituted illegal gambling activity that is contrary to the public interest.

Such bets “could potentially be used in ways that would have an adverse effect on the integrity of elections, or the perception of integrity of elections — for example, by creating monetary incentives to vote for particular candidates,” the agency wrote.

Kalshi officials did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday. An attorney representing them in the case referred an inquiry back to the company. Likewise, attorneys representing the commission did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Had the judge not agreed to pause the matter until at least Thursday, Kalshi would have been free to list and accept money from customers on its Congressional markets.

It was not immediately clear whether it or other companies would also seek to offer bets on other elections, including the presidential race.

In 2020, several of the country’s major sportsbooks told The Associated Press they would be eager to take bets on the U.S. presidential elections if it were legal to do so.

Vice President Kamala Harris was listed Wednesday as a slight favorite to win the election on the websites of many European bookmakers, who gave her a 54% to 55% probability of prevailing following her performance in Tuesday night’s debate.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Judge Dianna M. Gibson makes remarks during an injunction hearing in 3rd District Court in Salt Lak...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Judge considering lawsuit over proposed constitutional Amendment D

A Utah judge is weighing whether to grant a preliminary injunction to keep proposed constitutional Amendment D off of the Utah ballot this fall.

3 hours ago

From left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Micha...

Jennifer Peltz and Karen Matthews, Associated Press

9/11 anniversary brings Biden, Harris and Trump together at ground zero

Some 9/11 victims’ relatives have appealed to presidential candidates for accountability as the U.S. marks an anniversary laced with election-season politics.

6 hours ago

Gov. Spencer Cox is joined at the podium by Attorney General Sean Reyes as they take questions abou...

Amy Beth Hanson, Associated Press

Federal judge temporarily blocks Utah social media laws aimed to protect children

A federal judge in Utah temporarily blocked social media access laws aimed at protecting children’s mental health and privacy.

7 hours ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesda...

Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Speaker Johnson pulls a vote on a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson has pulled a vote on a temporary spending bill that would keep federal agencies and programs funded for six months.

10 hours ago

People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donal...

Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN

Flash Poll: Here’s what voters thought of the Trump-Harris debate

CNN's Phil Mattingly speaks with a CNN panel of undecided voters in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania following the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

14 hours ago

Taylor Swift has taken to social media to endorse Kamala Harris for President officially....

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Taylor Swift said Tuesday she is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for president, ending speculation.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Court could clear the way for Americans to legally bet on US elections