Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Video Music Awards and thanks boyfriend Travis Kelce

Sep 11, 2024, 9:48 PM | Updated: 9:57 pm

Taylor Swift, center, and Post Malone, far right, accept the award for best collaboration for "Fort...

Taylor Swift, center, and Post Malone, far right, accept the award for best collaboration for "Fortnight" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARIA SHERMAN, AP MUSIC WRITER


NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift won the biggest award at the MTV Video Music Awards — the trophy for video of the year for “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone.

In her speech, she talked about her “boyfriend, Travis,” thanking for him for being on set of the music video.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she said of NFL star Travis Kelce, before shifting gears to the 2024 Presidential election and instructing her fans who are over 18 to register to vote.

Swift did, however, avoid discussing Kamala Harris’ presidential bid on stage. On Tuesday night, Swift endorsed the vice president, moments after Harris’ debate with former president Donald Trump ended.

Swift and Malone also took home the first televised award of the VMAs for best collaboration, handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles.

Swift started that speech by giving remembrance to everyone who lost their lives and loved ones during 9/11, 23 years ago, before discussing Malone.

“There is a reason Post Malone is everyone in music’s favorite person to collaborate with,” she shifted her attention to him. “It has taken forever for me to get him to stop calling me ma’am.”

Chappell Roan won the MTV Video Music Award for best new artist.

“I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me,” she said in her speech, while wearing chain mail, reading from a written speech in her diary. “And I dedicate this to queer and trans people who run pop. … Thank you for listening.”

Women dominated the award show, no example greater than an imaginative, medieval set from Roan.

Drag queen Sasha Colby introduced her with “your favorite drag queen’s favorite artist,” a reference to Roan’s now famous Coachella performance, which in turn was inspired by Colby. Real fans no doubt got a kick out of the hyper-referential tidbit.

Roan appeared in armor, shooting a lit crossbow at castle gates that stood behind her, burning them in the process. Her dancers were knights, battling each other in incredible choreography as she sang her queer pop hit, “Good Luck, Babe.”

The other voice of 2024 pop, Sabrina Carpenter, won the trophy for song of the year for “Espresso.”

“This is really special,” she said in her speech, dedicated to her fans. “And thank you to that me-espresso.”

Earlier in the night, she brought her summery-pop to the award show, powering through her hit singles “Please Please Please,” “Taste” and “Espresso” while dancing with a moon man and an alien.

Tyla won the best Afrobeats award.

Katy Perry received the Video Vanguard Award, performing an eight-song medley spanning her career: “Roar,” “E.T.,” “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Firework,” and “Lifetimes.”

“I did that all on the first day of my period, can you believe it?” she joked after accepting the honor from her partner, Orlando Bloom. “There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist. There are no decade long accidents.”

She also teased a new song, “I’m His, He’s Mine,” featuring Doechii, which samples the Crystal Waters classic, “Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee La Da Da).”

Previous recipients of the Video Vanguard Award include Shakira, Beyoncé, Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Missy Elliott.

An army of Slim Shady-lookalikes followed Eminem as he kicked off the VMAs , launching into a medley of his hits “Houdini” and “Somebody Save Me,” featuring a broadcast feed of Jelly Roll. (The song references Jelly Roll’s massive country radio hit, “Save Me.”)

Megan Thee Stallion welcomed the crowd as a first-time host Wednesday night, who joked that the VMAs now stands for the “voluptuous Megan awards.” She later performed.

Earlier in the evening, Karol G took over, for a fiery performance of her hit, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Rauw Alejandro brought Puerto Rico to the stage, running through “Touching The Sky,” “DILUIVO” and “Déjame Entrar.”

LL COOL J celebrated 40 years of Def Jam Records with Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav and Chuck D.

Halsey took it to the suburbs for her new single, “Ego,” channeling garage bands. GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF” brought style.

Blackpink’s LISA, the best K-pop award winner, made her way to the VMA stage for the first time as a soloist, powering through two of her brand-new singles, “New Woman” and “Rockstar.” Shawn Mendes made along-awaited return, debuting a new John Mayer-esq. acoustic number, “Nobody Knows.”

Anitta performed “Paradise,” “Alegria,” and “Savage Funk,” joined by DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Tiago PZK and won the award for best Latin. Camilla Cabello performed in a panopticon. Benson Boone seemed as stoked as ever to perform his viral hit “Beautiful Things” on the VMAs stage. Lenny Kravitz proved rock isn’t dead with “Are You Gonna Go My Way,”

“Human” and finally “Fly,” in which he was joined by Quavo.

The 40th VMAs were held at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

The night was stacked with celebrities and featured plenty of Swift, who arrived at the award show wearing a green tartan corset with a matching train and long black leather gloves.
The pop star led the nominations with 12 — eight for her “Fortnight” music video, two social categories and nods in the best pop and artist of the year categories. She’s followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone, who has 11. He is nominated along with Swift 10 times and earned his 11th nom for his country hit “I Had Some Help,” featuring Morgan Wallen.

She took home nine VMAs last year, bringing her total to an impressive 23. That places her just behind Beyoncé, who has 30 and just ahead of Madonna, who has 20 awards. Lady Gaga, has 19.

Seven Swift wins would tie Beyoncé’s record, and if she wins eight, she could become the most awarded musician in VMA history.

Throughout the night, MTV flashed back to history-making across the VMAs’ 40-year-run, including Britney Spears’ albino python and Madonna’s performance of “Like A Virgin.”

The VMAs aired on MTV and simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and in Spanish on Univision.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Kristin Chenoweth greets the crowd during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchest...

Daniel Woodruff

Tabernacle Choir wows audience at final Georgia concert with surprise guest

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square brought down the house at the final stop of their tour of the southeastern United States.

6 hours ago

Members of the Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir...

Daniel Woodruff

Performers reflect on Tabernacle Choir’s collaboration with glee clubs ahead of final concert

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing for its final concert on tour in the southeastern United States.

1 day ago

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: Actor James Earl Jones (R) speaks to the media at the "The Gin Game" Br...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen has died.

3 days ago

Beetlejuice stands in green light...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ jolts box office with $110 million opening weekend

After 36 years of waiting, the juice is finally loose again in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," this time racking up $110 million in its premiere weekend.

3 days ago

DIRECTV logo displayed on a phone screen and a basketball are seen in this illustration photo taken...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

DirecTV is now paying customers to subscribe to competitors as Disney battle escalates

The impasse between DirecTV and Disney over a new carriage agreement has become more heated as it entered its second week.

3 days ago

Emily Armstrong and Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on Septe...

Associated Press

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington’s death, with new music

Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Video Music Awards and thanks boyfriend Travis Kelce