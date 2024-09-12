Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims from candidates in Utah governor’s race

Sep 11, 2024, 11:16 PM | Updated: 11:30 pm

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA, COURTNEY JOHNS, ANNIE KNOX AND LINDSAY AERTS KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox and two challengers took the debate stage Wednesday night, squaring off on issues from a planned hike in utility rates to housing costs and teacher pay.

Cox and state Rep. Brian King, a Democrat, along with Robert Latham, a Libertarian, shared their beliefs, opinions, and positions on policy. When it came to their statements of fact, the KSL Investigators got to work running those claims through the KSL Truth Test.

Ballot initiatives and the governor’s power

In response to a question about a constitutional amendment that would give the Legislature power to alter voter-led ballot initiatives, incumbent Cox, a Republican, said this:

“What most people don’t know is the governor doesn’t have an opportunity to weigh in on constitutional amendments. That’s totally the purview of the Legislature.”

The KSL Truth Test found Cox’s claim misleading.

It’s true that Utah lawmakers called themselves into special session to vote on the constitutional amendment. And Cox doesn’t get to vote on whether the amendment goes on the ballot. But related bills that will change Utah law if the amendment passes did land on his desk. Gov. Cox chose to sign both of them.

Teacher pay

Cox also made a statement about his Democratic challenger’s voting record on teacher pay: “we passed the largest teacher raises in our state’s history, despite my Democratic colleague voting against it.”

The KSL Investigators found this statement true but lacking context.

King did vote against a 2023 bill raising teacher salaries that proponents called “historic, but the measure did more than raise teacher pay. It set up a controversial voucher system that King and other Democrats opposed, saying it would divert taxpayer money away from public schools.

A planned utility increase

Rep. Brian King said this about Rocky Mountain Power’s planned rate increase: “Rocky Mountain Power has made clear they’re raising our rates — in part because we insist that the Legislature and the governor — in keeping those coal powered plants open.”

The KSL Truth Test revealed that claim is false.

A spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power told the KSL Investigators’ King’s statement is “not true. In our press release on June 28th, you’ll see that net power costs, transmission and generation projects, and insurance premiums are the drivers for the rate request.”

After the debate, King clarified his comment, telling reporters that others have said a state law keeping a Utah coal power plant open for longer than originally planned is one reason rates would rise.

Consumer advocates testified to that end during a hearing on the bill at the state Capitol in February.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Politics & Elections

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate wi...

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Court could clear the way for Americans to legally bet on US elections

Amid the explosion of legal gambling in the United States, some things have remained off-limits, including betting on the outcome of U.S. elections.

9 hours ago

Judge Dianna M. Gibson makes remarks during an injunction hearing in 3rd District Court in Salt Lak...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Judge considering lawsuit over proposed constitutional Amendment D

A Utah judge is weighing whether to grant a preliminary injunction to keep proposed constitutional Amendment D off of the Utah ballot this fall.

10 hours ago

From left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Micha...

Jennifer Peltz and Karen Matthews, Associated Press

9/11 anniversary brings Biden, Harris and Trump together at ground zero

Some 9/11 victims’ relatives have appealed to presidential candidates for accountability as the U.S. marks an anniversary laced with election-season politics.

13 hours ago

Gov. Spencer Cox is joined at the podium by Attorney General Sean Reyes as they take questions abou...

Amy Beth Hanson, Associated Press

Federal judge temporarily blocks Utah social media laws aimed to protect children

A federal judge in Utah temporarily blocked social media access laws aimed at protecting children’s mental health and privacy.

14 hours ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesda...

Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Speaker Johnson pulls a vote on a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson has pulled a vote on a temporary spending bill that would keep federal agencies and programs funded for six months.

17 hours ago

People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donal...

Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN

Flash Poll: Here’s what voters thought of the Trump-Harris debate

CNN's Phil Mattingly speaks with a CNN panel of undecided voters in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania following the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims from candidates in Utah governor’s race