SALT LAKE CITY – Incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox and two challengers took the debate stage Wednesday night, squaring off on issues from a planned hike in utility rates to housing costs and teacher pay.

Cox and state Rep. Brian King, a Democrat, along with Robert Latham, a Libertarian, shared their beliefs, opinions, and positions on policy. When it came to their statements of fact, the KSL Investigators got to work running those claims through the KSL Truth Test.

Ballot initiatives and the governor’s power

In response to a question about a constitutional amendment that would give the Legislature power to alter voter-led ballot initiatives, incumbent Cox, a Republican, said this:

“What most people don’t know is the governor doesn’t have an opportunity to weigh in on constitutional amendments. That’s totally the purview of the Legislature.”

The KSL Truth Test found Cox’s claim misleading.

It’s true that Utah lawmakers called themselves into special session to vote on the constitutional amendment. And Cox doesn’t get to vote on whether the amendment goes on the ballot. But related bills that will change Utah law if the amendment passes did land on his desk. Gov. Cox chose to sign both of them.

Teacher pay

Cox also made a statement about his Democratic challenger’s voting record on teacher pay: “we passed the largest teacher raises in our state’s history, despite my Democratic colleague voting against it.”

The KSL Investigators found this statement true but lacking context.

King did vote against a 2023 bill raising teacher salaries that proponents called “historic,“ but the measure did more than raise teacher pay. It set up a controversial voucher system that King and other Democrats opposed, saying it would divert taxpayer money away from public schools.

A planned utility increase

Rep. Brian King said this about Rocky Mountain Power’s planned rate increase: “Rocky Mountain Power has made clear they’re raising our rates — in part because we insist that the Legislature and the governor — in keeping those coal powered plants open.”

The KSL Truth Test revealed that claim is false.

A spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power told the KSL Investigators’ King’s statement is “not true. In our press release on June 28th, you’ll see that net power costs, transmission and generation projects, and insurance premiums are the drivers for the rate request.”

After the debate, King clarified his comment, telling reporters that others have said a state law keeping a Utah coal power plant open for longer than originally planned is one reason rates would rise.

Consumer advocates testified to that end during a hearing on the bill at the state Capitol in February.

