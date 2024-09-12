Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Three Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.

Week three is another juicy one, as it includes weeknight games that are among the best matchups in the country. It will also mark the first Big 12 Conference matchup of the season, as TCU hosts UCF.

Like last week, another Big 12 game—Kansas State vs. Arizona—will count as a non-conference matchup on Friday night in Manhattan.

Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.

Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 3 of the 2024 season

Here’s the 14-game slate to kick off our season of Big 12 football predictions in week three.

Season Totals

(Through Week 2)

Steve Bartle: 26-5

Mitch Harper: 25-6

Arizona State at Texas State

Thursday, September 12

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Arizona State

Mitch Harper: Texas State

This one is surprisingly close according to the prognosticators. ASU is on the road but they’ve looked impressive, particularly with the run game. Cam Skattebo has been impressive with 311 rushing yards, while Same Leavitt has done exactly what he’s needed to keep the offense on the field. ASU wins. -Bartle

Texas State might be good enough to earn the Group of Five Playoff bid. I like what the Sun Devils have accomplished through two weeks, but on a short week that requires travel, I’ll go with the Bobcats. -Harper

Kansas vs. UNLV

Friday, September 13

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Kansas

Mitch Harper: Kansas

Jalon Daniels has gotten off to a fairly brutal start to the season. He’s thrown four interceptions and owns a 35.8 QBR at the moment. He needs this as a get-right game if the Jayhawks are going to have any shot at legitimately contending in the Big 12 this season. -Bartle

UNLV is talented enough to pull off the upset here. It’s a rematch of last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which Kansas won. I like Kansas to bounce back here, but I’m a bit worried about the turnovers and the lack of conversions on fourth down. -Harper

No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Friday, September 13

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Kansas State

Mitch Harper: Kansas State

Arizona’s defense against the Kansas State ground attack could be problematic for the former Pac-12 Wildcats. I’ve got Kansas State by 10. -Harper

Arizona has not looked great but neither has Kansas State. Perhaps this Friday night contest will serve as the game where both resemble the teams many believed them to be coming into the season. This is a complete toss-up in my mind but I will side with the home team on a short week. -Bartle

No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Oklahoma State

Mitch Harper: Oklahoma State

It will take time, but eventually, OSU will take control of this one. Ollie Gordon gets back on track after a tough 49-yard day rushing last week. -Bartle

Looking ahead before the showdown against Utah next week? I’m not worried. Oklahoma State rolls to a blowout win. -Harper

Cincinnati at Miami (OH)

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Cincinnati

Mitch Harper: Cincinnati

Outside of the COVID season in 2020, these two in-state foes have played every year since 1909. They have no game scheduled in 2026, and there’s a neutral site game in 2026. Bearcats win this one. -Harper

The Bearcats need this one and they get it. -Bartle

Texas Tech vs. North Texas

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Texas Tech

Mitch Harper: Texas Tech

After a tough loss to Washington State, Texas Tech rebounds against the Mean Green but it won’t be pretty. The Red Raiders need better effort on the defensive side of the ball and they get it. -Bartle

Do either of these teams have a defense? It will be important for the Red Raiders to see if Tahj Brooks can return to the backfield. –Harper

West Virginia at Pitt

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: West Virginia

Mitch Harper: Pitt

One of the historic rivalries in the game, this should be another fun Backyard Brawl. This game tends to be ugly, however, that may not be the case this year as both defenses are yielding a lot of production, so it should deliver on entertainment. -Bartle

I want Pitt in the Big 12, to have the Backyard Brawl be an annual league rivalry. This will come down to the wire, and I’ll give Pitt a slight edge. -Harper

No. 12 Utah at Utah State

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Utah

Mitch Harper: Utah

Speaking of rivalries, the Battle of the Brothers has some fun storylines. With Utah, regardless of who is starting at quarterback, there is a significant difference between the two programs in talent. Still, the Aggies would love nothing more than to knock off the Utes this weekend. This will be a physical contest and the Utes take care of business. -Bartle

It’s the perfect week to let Isaac Wilson be the starter. With or without Cam Rising, Utah cruises in their return trip to Logan. -Harper

Baylor vs. Air Force

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Baylor

Mitch Harper: Baylor

The Bears get back on track in this one. However, the post-Utah-game-fatigue could be a factor here. -Bartle

Baylor should cruise to an easy win. -Harper

Colorado at Colorado State

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Colorado State

Mitch Harper: Colorado

Colorado State has looked rough at times in the first two weeks of the season. However, nothing would mean more to that program than a win over the Buffs. I’m calling an upset here. -Bartle

I’m still holding out that Nebraska might be legit this year and Colorado was outmatched. They have the personnel advantage against the Rams. Buffs bounce back. -Harper

UCF at TCU (First Big 12 Game of Season)

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: TCU

Mitch Harper: UCF

KJ Jefferson was uncomfortable passing the ball in the first two weeks. But man, that ground attack with RJ Harvey and Penny Boone has been dynamite. -Harper

This game is going to reveal a lot about both teams, but especially the Knights who have played two games against lower level competition. To me, this game will depend heavily on what KJ Jefferson does as a passer. -Bartle

Houston vs. Rice

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Houston

Mitch Harper: Houston

It should be Houston but sheesh, they’ve looked bad. Cougars get the win though. -Bartle

If you don’t have a team you’re rooting for in this game and you opt to watch, we need to have a conversation. -Harper

BYU at Wyoming

Saturday, September 14

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: BYU

Mitch Harper: BYU

BYU’s defense is legit. They will shut down Wyoming’s offense, which is struggling this season. BYU takes care of business and gets out of Laramie with a three-score win. -Harper

The hatred is real in this one and Wyoming make this one feel very, very competitive for a stretch. If Retzlaff takes care of the ball, BYU should win comfortably but that’s proven to be a big “if.” -Bartle