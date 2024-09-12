SLC/Park City named as 1 of 3 finalists to host future Sundance Film Festival

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City/Park City is among the three finalists to be future hosts of the Sundance Film Festival for 2027 and beyond.

Along with the duel-host Utah cities are Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio. That narrows the field from six possible destinations, leaving behind Atlanta, Louisville, and Sante Fe. The final decision will be announced in 2025, after the next film festival scheduled from Jan. 23 — Feb. 2 next year.

The non-profit Sundance Institute, which runs the festival, announced a request for proposal to host the festival long term that closed in June, with six finalists announced in July. Utah’s two-city approach is supported by Park City, Salt Lake City, and Salt Lake County officials. It may retain the small-town mountain charm that Park City offers but also provide big-city support during a busy ski season.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson released a joint statement:

Salt Lake City, Park City, and Salt Lake County are proud to unite in support of the Sundance Film Festival. Each step brings us closer, as a bid team in continuing our journey with Sundance. We are eager to forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience. With our extensive event infrastructure, world-class venues, and warm hospitality, we’re ready to help Sundance shine on the global stage.

The Sundance Institute said the three finalists were assessed on “ethos and equity values, infrastructure, and capabilities to host the festival.” It also said the destinations that made the final cut demonstrated ways they would foster the diverse Sundance community and inspire the next generation of independent filmmakers.

Park City is viewed as the home of the festival that has also played films at Sundance Mountain Resort, in Ogden and has been featuring more programming in Salt Lake City in recent years. Park City has increased its available theater space and the festival is often branded with a small mountain town look and feel.

Sundance hosted free local programming in Salt Lake County and Park City in July. The festival started in Utah, morphing from previous festivals. It was long associated with actor Robert Redford and is seen as a key fest for independent film and is one of the best-know festivals in the U.S. and the world.

“As we move to the next phase in our search for a sustainable home for the Sundance Film Festival, we see great promise and potential in Boulder, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake/Park City,” Festival Director and Director of Public Programming Eugene Hernandez said. “Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival. We’re excited for a future Sundance that can discover, support, and inspire artists and audiences for the next forty years.”

An economic impact report from Y2 Analytics stated that the festival contributed the following to Utah’s economy in 2023:

$118.3 million in Utah gross domestic product

1,608 jobs for Utah residents

$63 million in Utah wages

$12.8 million in state and local tax revenue

The Sundance Film Festival has been in Utah for all of its 40 years, growing out of the Utah / United States Film Festival, established by the Utah Film Commission in 1978 in conjunction with actor Robert Redford who had moved to Utah by then and served as that festival’s board chairman.

After some changes, it made a leap in 1981 when the Sundance Institute, also founded by Redford, took over the event. It expanded to 10 days and its current form in 1985 and grew to become one of the most influential and important festivals in the world for independent film.