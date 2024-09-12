Breaking News:
SLC/Park City named as 1 of 3 finalists to host future Sundance Film Festival

Sep 12, 2024, 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

an old style small theater with a marquee...

The Egyptian Theater on Park City's Main Street is something of a symbol for the festival that begins its 40th fest on Jan. 18, 2024. (Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV)

(Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City/Park City is among the three finalists to be future hosts of the Sundance Film Festival for 2027 and beyond.

Along with the duel-host Utah cities are Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio. That narrows the field from six possible destinations, leaving behind Atlanta, Louisville, and Sante Fe. The final decision will be announced in 2025, after the next film festival scheduled from Jan. 23 — Feb. 2 next year.

The non-profit Sundance Institute, which runs the festival, announced a request for proposal to host the festival long term that closed in June, with six finalists announced in July. Utah’s two-city approach is supported by Park City, Salt Lake City, and Salt Lake County officials. It may retain the small-town mountain charm that Park City offers but also provide big-city support during a busy ski season.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson released a joint statement:

Salt Lake City, Park City, and Salt Lake County are proud to unite in support of the Sundance Film Festival. Each step brings us closer, as a bid team in continuing our journey with Sundance. We are eager to forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience. With our extensive event infrastructure, world-class venues, and warm hospitality, we’re ready to help Sundance shine on the global stage.

The Sundance Institute said the three finalists were assessed on “ethos and equity values, infrastructure, and capabilities to host the festival.” It also said the destinations that made the final cut demonstrated ways they would foster the diverse Sundance community and inspire the next generation of independent filmmakers.

Park City is viewed as the home of the festival that has also played films at Sundance Mountain Resort, in Ogden and has been featuring more programming in Salt Lake City in recent years. Park City has increased its available theater space and the festival is often branded with a small mountain town look and feel.

Sundance hosted free local programming in Salt Lake County and Park City in July.  The festival started in Utah, morphing from previous festivals. It was long associated with actor Robert Redford and is seen as a key fest for independent film and is one of the best-know festivals in the U.S. and the world.

“As we move to the next phase in our search for a sustainable home for the Sundance Film Festival, we see great promise and potential in Boulder, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake/Park City,” Festival Director and Director of Public Programming Eugene Hernandez said. “Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival. We’re excited for a future Sundance that can discover, support, and inspire artists and audiences for the next forty years.”

FILE — Downtown Boulder, Colorado in a photo provided by the Sundance Institute as part of its process to finalize a future home for the festival. FILE — Downtown Salt Lake City in a photo provided by the Sundance Institute as part of its process to finalize a future home for the festival. FILE — Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, in a photo provided by the Sundance Institute as part of its process to finalize a future home for the festival. FILE - The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Signs are posted for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Maiin Street in Park City on Jan. 18. The festival announced Wednesday it is gathering proposals to determine where its future home will be. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Snow piles up on a car license plate before the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2016 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images) An audience gathers to watch the documentary based on "DEVO" playing at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute) This image released by Sundance Institute shows actor-director Chiwetel Ejiofor, left, on the set of "Rob Peace", an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Gwen Capistran/Sundance Institute via AP) Pedro Pascal at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute) Robert Downy Jr. and Christopher Nolan at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute) FILE — The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is in Park City and Salt Lake City Jan. 18 - 28. (Sundance Institute) A banner saying "Park City Welcomes the United States Film Festival" (KSL TV) A still from Napoleon Dynamite by Jared Hess, an official selection of the 40th Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute) A still from "Skywalkers: A Love Story" by Jeff Zimbalist, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute) A still from Fantastic Machine by Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck, an official selection of the World Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy Sundance Institute) Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Miss Americana" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) A view of official signage around town as Park City prepares for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) To the untrained eye, the sidewalks may have looked like a swarm — but Park City business owners said something's different this year. A 21-year-old skier was buried in an avalanche at Sundance Ski Resort. (KSL-TV) PROVO, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Robert Redford speaks at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival -Directors Brunch at Sundance Resort on January 25, 2020 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) PARK CITY, UT - January 6: A person walks down Old Main Street where filmgoers would have gathered for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 6, 2022 in Park City, Utah. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which would have been held January 20-30 in Park City, has canceled in-person events and gone virtual due to a rise in Coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Park City on the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (KSL TV) "Whiplash" a Sundance Film Festival feature. (Courtesy Sundance Institute) A film still from "Reservoir Dogs" by Quentin Tarantino, an official selection of the From the Collection program at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival that first played at the festival in 1992. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute) Robert Redford in 1989. (KSL TV) Theater goers waiting in line for the next film. (KSL TV)

An economic impact report from Y2 Analytics stated that the festival contributed the following to Utah’s economy in 2023:

  • $118.3 million in Utah gross domestic product
  • 1,608 jobs for Utah residents
  • $63 million in Utah wages
  • $12.8 million in state and local tax revenue

The Sundance Film Festival has been in Utah for all of its 40 years, growing out of the Utah / United States Film Festival, established by the Utah Film Commission in 1978 in conjunction with actor Robert Redford who had moved to Utah by then and served as that festival’s board chairman.

After some changes, it made a leap in 1981 when the Sundance Institute, also founded by Redford, took over the event. It expanded to 10 days and its current form in 1985 and grew to become one of the most influential and important festivals in the world for independent film.

 

SLC/Park City named as 1 of 3 finalists to host future Sundance Film Festival