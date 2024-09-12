Utah Locals Set To Compete In Utah’s Latest PGA Event

Breaking News:
ST. GEORGE, Utah – Southern Utah is preparing to welcome the professional golf world for mid-October’s inaugural Black Desert Championship. Several local faces litter the field, adding a Beehive State flair to the Greater Zion area.

The Black Desert Championship occurs Thursday, October 10, through Sunday, October 13. The 2024 Black Desert Championship begins a four-year partnership between Black Desert Resort and the PGA TOUR.

“The Black Desert Championship is truly Utah’s tournament, and we invite the entire state to come out and support their local heroes,” said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort.

Manning continued, “We’re excited to offer exemptions to Mike, Peter, and Kihei and are thrilled to have them join our field in October. It’s also an honor to welcome 2024 Presidents Cup International Captain Mike Weir and to highlight the incredible talent of Kihei Akina, recognized as one of the nation’s top junior golfers. Additionally, we’re pleased that former BYU star Peter Kuest, along with standout alumni Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair, are committed to competing.”

The Black Desert Championship breaks a 60-year drought for PGA TOUR golf in Utah.

Black Desert Championship features several Utahns in field

Five golfers from Utah are scheduled to participate in the tournament so far, led by 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

Mike WeirThe former BYU golfer turned pro in 1992 and has eight career PGA TOUR wins. Weir was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 2009.

Kihei AkinaThe Lone Peak H.S. senior is Golfweek’s top-ranked golfer in the class of 2024 and is committed to joining BYU in the fall.

Peter KuestKuest was incredibly successful as a member of the BYU golf team in 2016-20. The American Fork resident won ten tournaments as a Cougar, including the 2017 West Coast Conference Championship.

Jay Don BlakeA St. George native, Blake is scheduled to make the 500th PGA TOUR appearance of his career at the Black Desert Championship.

Zac BlairThe Salt Lake City native and BYU golf standout turned pro in 2014. Blair had two top-10 finishes and made 11 cuts in 28 starts during the 2022-23 season.

Patrick FishburnA two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year at BYU in 2017 and 2018, Fishburn turned pro in 2018. The Ogden, Utah native earned his PGA TOUR card after finishing 19th on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points list.

Follow the PGA with KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of pro golf here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees.

