Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Judge rules against Utah legislature, Amendment D voided but stays on ballots

Sep 12, 2024, 12:34 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND LINDSAY AERTS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – A judge in Utah’s 3rd District Court has ruled that a proposed Constitutional amendment, known as Amendment D, won’t be counted. But it will stay on ballots for the November election.

Judge Dianna Gibson sided with plaintiffs on two key allegations — that Utah lawmakers “misled” Utah voters with their ballot language and that they failed to accurately submit Amendment D to voters, preventing them from “making an informed decision about whether to vote for or against the amendment.”

“The legislature has a duty and the obligation to accurately communicate the ‘subject matter’ of the proposed amendment to voters and to publish the text of the amendment in a newspaper in each county two months before the election. It has failed to do both,” wrote Gibson.

After hearing the case Wednesday, Judge Dianna M. Gibson took it under advisement, and despite the ask from both camps to get the decision Wednesday evening if ballot language would need to be changed, around eight hours later a decision came early Thursday: the ballot question would be voided.

Attorney Tyler Green, representing the lieutenant governor’s office, presents during an injunction hearing in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, defending a challenge to the inclusion of Constitutional Amendment D on the general election ballot. Attorney Mark Gaber, representing the League of Women Voters of Utah, presents during an injunction hearing in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, challenging the inclusion of Constitutional Amendment D on the general election ballot. Judge Dianna M. Gibson makes remarks during an injunction hearing in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, challenging the inclusion of Constitutional Amendment D on the general election ballot. (Chris Samuels)

Gibson’s final ruling didn’t block the question from being on the ballot. Instead, she made it “void and shall be given no effect.”

Further, Gibson ordered Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson’s office to handle “matters removed from the ballot, pre-election, to ensure they are not counted,” and notify all county clerks.

Reaction

The authors of Amendment D, Senate President Stuart Adams and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, said they planned to appeal the judge’s decision and released a joint statement after the ruling was issued Thursday morning:

We are extremely disappointed by the lower court’s policymaking action from the bench. It’s disheartening that the courts – not the 1.9 million Utah voters – will determine the future policies of our state. This underscores our concerns about governance by initiative as an out-of-state interest group from Washington, DC, with seemingly unlimited funds, blocked Utah voters from voicing their opinions at the ballot box. The people who claim to advocate for greater voter engagement are the same ones who obstructed Utahns from having the opportunity to vote on this important matter.

The court’s actions have introduced significant uncertainty into the electoral process, raising concerns about the impartiality and timing of judicial interventions. Such interference during an ongoing election undermines public confidence in the integrity of the process. The court is denying the right of the people to vote and should not be exerting undue influence on this election.

We will not stop fighting for Utahns. It’s critical we find a path forward that safeguards our state from external influence and keeps Utah’s future in Utah’s hands. We will continue to exhaust all options to prevent foreign entities from altering our state and clarify the over a century-long constitutional practice, including our appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. We urge them to undo this wrong and preserve the voices of Utahns.

On the other hand, Utah’s Democratic Party Chair Diane Lewis and Salt Lake County’s Democratic Party Chair Jadce Velazquez both said the ruling was a “victory for all Utahns.”

“It confirms the Republican supermajority’s attempt to take away the power of the voters and give it to political elites was as poorly planned as it was corrupt,” Lewis said. “Our system of checks and balances is functioning exactly as the framers of our state’s constitution intended it to.”

Additionally, the plaintiffs in the case issued a statement through the Campaign Legal Center saying the court ruled, “Utahns have a constitutional right to a truthful ballot, and the Legislature has a constitutional obligation to provide proper notice of a constitutional amendment to the people.”

“Today, the court has ruled the legislature’s bait-and-switch has failed,” said Katharine Biele, plaintiff League of Women Voters of Utah president. “Make no mistake, this rush to amend the constitution was unnecessary, and we hope lawmakers reconsider their tactics. Citizens voted them into office in good faith, a faith that they would respect their constituents and work transparently. We believe in representative government and the principles that make our democracy work. The court agrees.”

The Utah Senate and House Democratic Caucuses issued a statement following Thursday’s ruling, stating they “applaud the court’s decision to invalidate Amendment D.”

The statement said the amendment “would undermine the rights of Utahns and the principles of democracy. The amendment’s deceptive language and misleading presentation were clear attempts to weaken the voice of the people and give more power to the legislature.”

The statement said the amendment was designed to take away the people’s voice, citing it would allow the Legislature to overturn citizen-led initiatives, “One of the most important tools Utahns have to directly shape the future of our state.”

“We strongly believe in the power of our state’s voters and trust Utahns to make decisions that are best for them. It’s our elected duty to ensure Utahns’ voices are not diminished or ignored. This ruling reaffirms the importance of transparency, accountability, and protecting the people’s rights,” the statement said. “Any effort to take power from voters should be met with firm opposition.”

The Utah Senate and House Democratic Caucuses urged Utahns to stay engaged.

“Our state is strongest when the will of the people is upheld and respected,” the statement said.

Opponents say the language of Utah’s Constitutional Amendment D is ‘deceptive’

Contributing: Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis Count...

Mike Anderson

Teen center opens to help homeless students in Davis County

There are approximately 1,500 children who experience some kind of housing insecurity in the Davis County school district. A new center to house homeless teens in the district is now complete to help.

6 minutes ago

3-year-old Kinsley Muir and her Utah State Fair winning art piece....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Tooele baby artist’s winning entry a first for Utah State Fair art competition

The family of a Utah State Fair art winner is sharing the surprising story behind the prized paintings they submitted, and it just might be a first for the fair contest.

18 minutes ago

Nicole Attleson, a player for the with Wasatch Warriors, her son who is also is also a football pla...

Emma Benson

Suicide survivor finds healing through unexpected outlet: women’s football

A Utah woman says playing football in her local women's league helped her with overcoming her depression.

52 minutes ago

Bees Stadium...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Discussion about the future of Smith’s Ballpark expected Thursday night

City leaders will take questions Thursday night about what’s going to happen to Smith’s Ballpark, when The Bees move to the Daybreak Field at America First Square in South Jordan.

1 hour ago

Local businesses see and feel the economic impact of the Sundance Film Festival. (Mark Wetzel, KSL ...

Alex Cabrero

Local businesses depend on the Sundance Film Festival to stay in SLC/Park City

It was only a couple of years ago when Andrea Zavala opened up her shop, Lola Eclectic Market, on Park City's Main Street.

2 hours ago

FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Instit...

Emma Benson

‘You don’t want to wait’: Doctors urge Utahns get updated COVID-19 vaccine

Respiratory virus season is fast approaching, which means an uptick in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases. But there are vaccines that can protect you against all three of these diseases, including a new COVID-19 vaccine.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Judge rules against Utah legislature, Amendment D voided but stays on ballots