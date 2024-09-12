‘Victory for all Utahns’: Judge sides against lawmakers, voiding Amendment D from ballot

SALT LAKE CITY – A judge in Utah’s 3rd District Court sided with plaintiffs who alleged Utah lawmakers “failed to accurately submit” Amendment D to voters, preventing them from “making an informed decision about whether to vote for or against the amendment.”

After a hearing in the case Wednesday, Judge Dianna M. Gibson took the case under advisement and made a decision early Thursday: the ballot question would be voided.

State attorneys said county clerks were waiting on her decision to begin printing ballots, but Gibson’s final ruling didn’t block the question from being on the ballot. She instead made the question “void and shall be given no effect.”

Further, Gibson ordered Lt. Governor Deirdre Henderson’s office to handle “matters removed from the ballot, pre-election, to ensure they are not counted,” and notify all county clerks.

Reaction

The authors of Amendment D, Senate President Stuart Adams and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said they planned to appeal the judge’s decision and released a joint statement after the ruling was issued Thursday morning:

We are extremely disappointed by the lower court’s policymaking action from the bench. It’s disheartening that the courts – not the 1.9 million Utah voters – will determine the future policies of our state. This underscores our concerns about governance by initiative as an out-of-state interest group from Washington, DC, with seemingly unlimited funds, blocked Utah voters from voicing their opinions at the ballot box. The people who claim to advocate for greater voter engagement are the same ones who obstructed Utahns from having the opportunity to vote on this important matter. The court’s actions have introduced significant uncertainty into the electoral process, raising concerns about the impartiality and timing of judicial interventions. Such interference during an ongoing election undermines public confidence in the integrity of the process. The court is denying the right of the people to vote and should not be exerting undue influence on this election. We will not stop fighting for Utahns. It’s critical we find a path forward that safeguards our state from external influence and keeps Utah’s future in Utah’s hands. We will continue to exhaust all options to prevent foreign entities from altering our state and clarify the over a century-long constitutional practice, including our appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. We urge them to undo this wrong and preserve the voices of Utahns.

On the other hand, Utah’s Democratic Party Chair Diane Lewis and Salt Lake County’s Democratic Party Chair Jadce Velazquez both said the ruling was a “victory for all Utahns.”

“It confirms the Republican supermajority’s attempt to take away the power of the voters and give it to political elites was as poorly planned as it was corrupt,” Lewis said. “Our system of checks and balances is functioning exactly as the framers of our state’s constitution intended it to.”

#BREAKINGNEWS: A judge as struck Amendment D as VOID. It can be printed on the ballots but it is “void and has no effect.” The state has said they will appeal. @KSL5TV #utpol pic.twitter.com/3VjUQEASsr — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) September 12, 2024

Additionally, the plaintiffs in the case, issued a statement through the Campaign Legal Center saying the court ruled “Utahns have a constitutional right to a truthful ballot and the Legislature has a constitutional obligation to provide proper notice of a constitutional amendment to the people.”

We’re thrilled at this ruling, and optimistic that the Utah Supreme Court will uphold this as well when the state appeals it’s case.#utpol pic.twitter.com/qhkPCRWcrY — Better Utah (@betterutah) September 12, 2024

“Today, the court has ruled the legislature’s bait-and-switch has failed,” said Katharine Biele, plaintiff League of Women Voters of Utah president. “Make no mistake, this rush to amend the constitution was unnecessary, and we hope lawmakers reconsider their tactics. Citizens voted them into office in good faith, a faith that they would respect their constituents and work transparently. We believe in representative government and the principles that make our democracy work. The court agrees.”

Contributing: Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com