HGTV home renovation show casting homeowners in Utah. How to apply

SALT LAKE CITY — A home renovation show is looking for Utah homeowners to cast in its next season.

HGTV’s ‘HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE’ is seeking homeowners with “botched renovations” in Salt Lake City, Park City, and surrounding areas.

In a release, the casting call said that any homeowners attempting and struggling with major home renovations, or whose DIY renovation isn’t going well, are invited to apply for a chance to “transform their renovation disasters into dream homes.”

The show is hosted by Jasmine Roth, who works with homeowners to fix incomplete projects and transform their spaces. Roth is moving from Huntington Beach, CA to Park City, UT., while celebrating the renewal of the show.

In past seasons, Roth has helped families complete dining rooms, convert garages, restore rooms after flooding, and execute plans for a new couple’s fixer-upper.

Application criteria

The casting call for season five released a few requirements for those who wish to apply to have their home project featured on the show.

You must own a home in Salt Lake City, Park City, or nearby areas.

Your home must have a DIY renovation you are unable to complete.

Homeowners must have a renovation budget of at least $100,000 ready to invest.

Utahns are able to apply for their own renovation, or for someone they know. Applications can be submitted here, or by emailing castingcall@rtrmedia.com.