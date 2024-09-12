Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Recovers From Alarming Moment To Record 5th Save

SALT LAKE CITY – Anytime a professional athlete seems short of breath and clutches at their chest, alarm bells go off. Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in 2023, teams and fans have a heightened awareness when athletes exhibit abnormal distress.

When Chicago Cubs rookie pitcher Porter Hodge stepped off the mound with the game on the line against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, all the warning signs were there. The former Cottonwood Colt struggled to catch his breath and even appeared to reach for his chest before dropping to a knee behind the Dodger Stadium mound.

You’d think Dodgers fans would stop booing by the time Porter Hodge went down to a knee behind the mound. pic.twitter.com/MNASnf8aLr — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) September 11, 2024

Manager Craig Counsell and Cubs training staff spoke with the righthander as he worked through an elevated heart rate. After several minutes, Hodge regained his bearings enough to finish the game with his fifth save of the season.

Following the 6-3 win, Counsell spoke with the media about the unusual episode.

“We noticed he was just going super fast, and then at some point, his heart was racing, and just to the point where he was concerned a little bit,” said Counsell. “He said it had happened to him before, and it would go away, and nothing would be of it. So it took him a couple minutes, but it went away, and he said, ‘I’m good to go.’”

On Wednesday, Counsell said that team doctors checked on Hodge following the game and expressed “no concerns.” Hodge is expected to be available as usual in the coming days.

Utah Prep Athletes (3)

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

MLB – Chicago Cubs

Depending on the day, Hodge has inserted himself as one of manager Craig Counsell’s trusted inner circle of bullpen arms. The rookie has been a critical component of the Cubs’ rise from the basement of the National League Central to the periphery of a Wild Card birth.

Chicago is second in the division with a 75-71 record—the Cubs trail division-leading Milwaukee by 8.5 games.

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

Last 15 Games: 3-0 | 16 IP | 1.13 ERA | 4 SV | 7 Hits | 21 Ks | 8 BBs | 0.94 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 34 Games | 3-1 | 1.66 ERA | 38 IP | 5 SV | 9 HLD | 46 Ks | 17 BBs | 0.89 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Triple-A Charlotte Knights – Chicago White Sox

Bush was sent back to the minors in late August after getting hit around in his four starts during the month.

The White Sox are 42.5 games behind the American League Central Division’s fourth-place Detroit Tigers. Chicago is 33-114 this year.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Chicago White Sox traded for Bush in July 2023. He finished the season at Double-A Birmingham.

Bush had a 6.91 ERA across three levels in 2023, including a 6.70 ERA in nine starts and 41.2 innings for the Barons.

2024 MLB Stats: 4 Games | 0-3 | 5.60 ERA | 17.2 IP | 11 Ks | 16 BB | 2.04 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 20 Games | 7-4 | 3.30 ERA | 106.1 IP | 100 Ks | 46 BB | 1.17 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox (Injured List)

The White Sox placed Thorpe on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain following his July 31 start against the Kansas City Royals. The rookie righthander gave up 14 earned runs in his last two starts.

Thorpe has a 5.48 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 44.1 big-league innings. Chicago has not indicated when they expect Thorpe to return.

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024.

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. Thorpe split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

Last 7 Games: 3-2 | 4.75 ERA | 36 IP | 26 Hits | 21 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.11 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 9 Starts | 3-3 | 5.48 ERA | 44.1 IP | 25 Ks | 21 BB | 1.26 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

BYU Cougars (1)

Daniel Schneemann | Utility

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

Schneemann is 1-for-13 in September, doubling on his only base hit of the month. He continues to be a super utility player for the Guardians, making double-digit appearances at four different defensive positions as a rooking.

Cleveland holds a 4.5-game lead over second-place Kansas City in the American League Central.

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 15 Games: .250 BA | 11 Hits | HR | 4 RBI | 17 Ks | 4 BBs

2024 MLB Stats: 66 games | .227 | 40 Hits | 9 2B | 2 3B | 5 HR | 21 RBI | 3 SB | 22 BBs | 63 Ks

2024 MiLB Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BBs | 52 Ks

Utah Utes (1)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

Banks has been tremendous recently, allowing just one earned run in his last eight appearances. The righty has lowered his earned run average from 4.13 when the Phillies acquired him at the trade deadline to the current 3.68 ERA.

Philadelphia is 88-58 and leads the National League East by eight games over the Atlanta Braves.

Banks played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College after graduating from Riverton High. He finished his collegiate career on the hill with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 15 Games: 0-0 | 17 IP | 2.65 ERA | 14 Hits | 18 Ks | 6 BB | 1.18 WHIP

2024 Stats: 57 Games | 2-2 | 2 SV | 7 HLD | 66 IP | 3.68 ERA | 73 Ks | 21 BBs | 1.24 WHIP

