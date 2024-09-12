Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 4

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners this week represented Fremont High School with quarterback Manase Tuatagaloa and wide receiver Salesi Moa.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Manase Tuatagaloa, QB & Salesi Moa, WR (Fremont)

Fremont welcomed Hunter High School in for a non-region affair last Friday. The Silver Wolves would put on a historic performance. Tuatagaloa got things going early into the game when he hit Slade Parker for a touchdown pass, the first of six in the game. Moa got in on the action catching the next touchdown of the game. He followed it up moments later with a 44-yard pick-six to push Fremont’s advantage to 21 points. Tuatagaloa would finish the quarter with his third touchdown of the frame as Fremont carried a 27-7 lead into the second quarter.

Fremont followed their first quarter outburst with a 24-point second quarter. Tuatagaloa finishing the half with 425 yards passing and six touchdowns. Fremont called off the dogs at halftime up 51-7 as the Silver Wolves would go on to score a school-record 61 points in the 61-13 rout. Moa would end the night with five receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns, alongside his interception return for a touchdown on defense. Tuatagaloa also saw action defensively, notching two tackles in the win.

Which quarterback earned this week’s honor of the Northern Utah High School Player of the Week? 👀 Presented by @WatsonChevhttps://t.co/MhfgB5KzZy — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 5, 2024

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

