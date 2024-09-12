Tij Iginla Will Not Play In Rookie Faceoff Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – According to the Utah Hockey Club, 2024 first-round draft selection Tij Iginla will not participate in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament this weekend as a precaution.

No Iginla For Rookie Faceoff

After being held out of day one and two of the Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp, Iginla will remain out this weekend due to a lower body injury he sustained over the last few weeks. However, according to sources it’s just a minor injury and he should be available for Utah’s official training camp next week.

He will still travel with the rookie team to Los Angeles for the tournament.

Who to Watch During Rookie Faceoff

Without Iginla, fans can still get a real first look at first round picks Cole Beaudoin and Maveric Lamoureux who’ve been impressive during camp.

Beaudoin is anticipated to center the team’s first line and should lead the team in terms of offensive production. As for Lamoureux, the 6-foot-7 defensemen will be the defensive anchor as he protects the defensive zone from the likes of 2024 first overall pick and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini.

Fans can watch these prospects first game with the Utah Hockey Club on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the rookie tournament. All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

