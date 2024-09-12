Locals In MLB: Drew Thorpe’s First MLB Season Ends Following Surgery

CHICAGO, Illinois – Chicago White Sox rookie and former Desert Hills Thunder pitcher Drew Thorpe’s season comes to a close following surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow.

MLB.com’s Scott Merkin first reported news of Thorpe’s surgery in early September. Thorpe had been on the injured list since August 1 with what the club called a ‘right flexor strain.’

“When I got the first imaging done, it showed up in there,” Thorpe told Merkin. “So that was kind of an underlying thing. Other than that, pretty good news. UCL looks really clean; the flexor stuff went away. So that was kind of the underlying cause. (It’s) Getting close to the end and just figured there’s no reason to push. At the end of the day, that was the best option.”

Merkin reported that Thorpe’s surgery will be performed at San Francisco’s Golden State Orthopedics by Dr. Kenneth Akizuki.

Thorpe is expected to be ready for Spring Training in February 2025.

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox (Injured List)

Thorpe ends his rookie season with a smattering of success and a wealth of knowledge to build on. He ends the year with a 3-3 record and a 5.48 ERA in 44.1 innings since being called up to the big leagues in mid-June.

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024.

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. Thorpe split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

Last 7 Games: 3-2 | 4.75 ERA | 36 IP | 26 Hits | 21 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.11 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 9 Starts | 3-3 | 5.48 ERA | 44.1 IP | 25 Ks | 21 BB | 1.26 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

