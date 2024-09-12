Breaking News:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Trump says there won’t be a third presidential debate

Sep 12, 2024, 1:44 PM | Updated: 1:50 pm

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President D...

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greet as they debate for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden's decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KATE SULLIVAN, CNN


(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there would not be a third presidential debate.

“KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump debated President Joe Biden in June and Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week.

Harris’ campaign had called for another debate after the vice president and Trump faced off at ABC’s presidential debate on Tuesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

