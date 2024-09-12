Jazz Note Statue Temporarily Removed From Delta Center Plaza

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz Note statue on the northeast corner of the Delta Center plaza has been temporarily removed, while the platform it stood on has been demolished.

A construction crew removed the Note while the Smith Entertainment Group prepares an additional hockey installation for the area.

Jazz Note Removed From Delta Center Plaza

The Jazz removed the statue before welcoming the Utah Hockey Club which will share the Delta Center as its home arena.

“In preparation for the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons, the Jazz Note display normally located on the plaza near the main entrance of Delta Center has been temporarily moved off-site as a complementary installation for Utah Hockey Club is being created,” the organization said in a statement.

However, the Jazz Note won’t be gone for long.

“Ahead of Utah Hockey Club’s home opener on October 8, the Jazz Note will be reinstalled and the display for Utah Hockey Club will be unveiled on separate bases on the main plaza. We look forward to sharing these exciting additions with the community soon.”

The two installments are set to debut on October 7.

When Was The Jazz Note Statue Installed?

The Jazz Note first appeared before the Delta Center in 2017 to signal the completion of the arena’s dramatic remodel.

The Larry H. Miller Group, the former owners of the Jazz oversaw the $125 million renovation in the summer of 2017.

Fans approaching the arena pass the Jazz Note as they enter the building for game nights and other events.

The shrine outside @vivintarena continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/6I3bScR1B6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 27, 2020

In 2020, the installation served as a makeshift memorial for fans who left flowers, candles, and basketballs after the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The organization decorated the Note to look like a tree ornament before a Christmas Day Game in 2021, and has painted the installment mardi gras colors, mountain purple, and black to signify the team’s rebrands since its installation.

