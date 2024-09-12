BYU LB Jack Kelly Among National Leaders For QB Pressures

Breaking News:
Sep 12, 2024, 2:46 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football linebacker Jack Kelly has provided an instant spark to BYU’s defense this season.

The former Weber State transfer had high expectations entering the season. Through two weeks, he has lived up to the lofty hype many had for him.

Kelly has been instrumental in BYU’s 2-0 start this season. The stats show the impact.

Jack Kelly is one of the nation’s leaders in QB pressures through two weeks

Kelly is tied for second among Power Four players for quarterback pressures with 11.

The nation’s leaders in quarterback pressures are Derrick Harmon from Oregon and Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver.

Next in line is the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Kelly, who is in his redshirt junior season with the program.

Kelly is tied with Oregon’s Jordan Burch, Tre Smith from Arizona, and Cal’s Ryan McCulloch.

The next one on BYU’s roster this season through two weeks for pressures is Blake Mangelson with nine, followed by defensive end Tyler Batty with five.

Kelly has made a significant impact on the BYU football defense

Kelly’s size and speed make him a versatile weapon in BYU’s defense under defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

Beyond the QB pressures, Kelly has 10 tackles and one sack this season.

Kelly’s impact has been significant for a BYU defense that was last nationally in sacks with 11 total in 12 games a year ago.

BYU has already had five sacks as a collective this season, and the pressures are expected to continue as the Cougars master Jay Hill’s scheme.

During his career at Weber State, Kelly played 28 games for the Wildcats, totaling 85 tackles, 20 for loss, 16.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Kelly and the BYU defense return to action this Saturday night against the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

